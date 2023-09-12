Sarah Burton Steps Down as Creative Director of Alexander McQueen: A Look at Her Legacy

Sarah Burton, the creative director of fashion brand Alexander McQueen, has announced that she will be stepping down from her position. The upcoming 2024 spring and summer series, set to be released during Paris Fashion Week, will mark Burton’s final collection for the iconic brand.

After a remarkable 26-year journey with Alexander McQueen, Burton expressed her pride in her achievements and gratitude towards her team. She acknowledged the trust placed in her by Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Kering, the parent company of Alexander McQueen. Furthermore, she thanked the late Lee Alexander McQueen, the founder of the brand, for his teachings and mentorship.

Burton’s remarkable career with Alexander McQueen began in 1996 when she joined the company after graduating from Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design. Starting as McQueen’s personal assistant, she gradually climbed the ranks and became the supervisor of the women’s clothing division in 2000. Finally, in 2010, she was appointed as the creative director of the brand.

Under Burton’s guidance, Alexander McQueen experienced significant success. Renowned for her ability to infuse femininity into the brand’s signature elements, Burton received widespread acclaim in the industry. In 2011, she was named Designer of the Year at the prestigious British Fashion Awards, and in 2019, she won the CFDA International Award.

With Burton’s departure, the fashion world eagerly awaits the announcement of her successor. Alexander McQueen has stated that the new creative director will be revealed “in due course.” Fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the brand’s developments as they plan for the future.