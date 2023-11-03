Satan´s Fall – Destination Destruction – Album Review

Satan´s Fall – Destination Destruction

Origin: Helsinki / Finland

Release: 03.11.2023

Label: Steamhammer

Duration: 44:05

Genre: Heavy Metal

Photo Credit: Toni Salminen

Heavy metal has only been declared dead, but has never been anywhere near dead. Nevertheless, it is noticeable that a new generation is increasingly pushing in front of the speakers. Although these bands all rely on 1980s metal, they spice it up with new ideas and better productions. Not every old true metaller likes this, but it’s an obvious fact.

The countries north of the Baltic Sea have often been a pioneer in hard music. Whether it’s black, death or heavy metal, the northern countries can deliver a lot of quality. So it’s not surprising that Satan´s Fall come from Finland and give us a fresh sounding one Destination Destruction present. The fresh sound primarily refers to the production, which can be classified sonically as fat and modern. Musically, on the other hand, you’re riding on very old waves, because there’s classic and clearly Teutonic heavy metal.

Glorious echoes and first favorites

But let’s listen to the second work, which is compared to the debut Final Day of 2020 with a new lead guitarist Ville Koskinen and a substitution in the form of Arttu Hankosaari comes along on the drums.

The opener Lead The Waythe HERE can be listened to, almost sounds like a tribute to past, glorious days. Every metalhead finds themselves in the sound of the riffs and guitars and creates a feeling of having arrived straight away with the first song. After listening to it several times, however, you feel that one thing is missing in the first song, namely the 100% own note. Our ears are buzzing Runnig Wild, Helloween and classic Accept-Choirs. This all comes together in a well-made remix of the Finnish mix.

The following numbers all sound familiar, but they look better. Garden Of Fire and Swines For Slaughter Both sound official and have successful sing-along choruses. It’s going to be really cool Monster’s Ball. What starts out like a flawless US metal ballad fortunately doesn’t contain a lot of schmaltz. Especially the singer’s controlled, chilled voice Miika Kokko creates a wonderful note. Without leaving the mid-tempo it increases Monster’s Ball and immediately becomes one of two favorites on the album.

The emotional climax

After that we continue to rock hard. The tracks that follow leave nothing to be desired and present the history of heavy metal in a successful, but by no means innovative, new approach. But why does everything have to be reinvented if Satan’s Fall just keeps writing good old heavy metal? That’s why everything takes effect immediately. Sometimes it joins Accept-Feeling another shot Mötley Crüe as in No Gods, No Masters. Everyone should now emotionally swim through the 1980s with the five Finns.

Nevertheless, you can stop twice at the end of the vinyl version, because with Kill The Machine and Dark Star there are two more strong pieces. The last song in particular inspires with a dark emotional feeling that combines to an emotional climax through the wistful keyboards in collaboration with the sophisticated guitar work. When the drums start to play the inconspicuous but noticeable double bass, the hairs on my arms stand up. Dark Star is awesome and I would like to have the song in a maxi version.

Cult or just weird?

If you planned to buy the vinyl, you won’t get to hear the following two bonus songs because they are only on the CD. Whether that’s good or bad is very much in the eye of the beholder.

Satan´s Fall first bring us the title song of the German TV series Marienhof to be heard. This series probably made it onto Finnish TV and the band heard it many times at parties and played it in the rehearsal room. Although it will A lot will happen really jazzed up with guitars, but nothing stirs inside me, which could also be due to my allergy to daily soaps.

Let’s check number two. Here, too, there is only food for TV junkies. The song Go Go Power Rangers As you can easily tell from the title, it is a cover version of the corresponding US comic series. He’s not quite as weird as that one Marienhof Song over and has more drive and guitars. Maybe I’m missing a gene here, but it’s justified that both songs have bonus track status. I’ll put it this way: buy the vinyl version!

Conclusion

On their second album, Satan’s Fall play a modernly produced tribute to the 1980s heyday of heavy metal. It’s not innovative, but it catches the ear and hits a real nerve. When the band goes their own way like with Monster’s Ball and Dark Star, then Destination Destruction becomes really great. 8/10

Line Up

Miika Kokko – Gesang

Tomi Mäenpää – Guitar

Ville Koskinen – Guitar

Joni Petander – Bass

Arttu Hankosaari – Schlagzeug

Tracklist

01. Lead The Way

02. Garden Of Fire

03. Swines For Slaughter

04. Monster’s Ball

05. Afterglow

06. No Gods, No Masters

07. Kill The Machine

08. Dark Star

09. A Lot Will Happen (CD bonus track)

10. Go Go Power Rangers (CD-Bonustrack)

