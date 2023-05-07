Satellite images show tankers detained by Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite images analyzed Sunday by The Associated Press showed two oil tankers recently detained by Iran off the coast of one of its main ports in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Images from Planet Labs PBC showed the Advantage Sweet and the Niovi anchored on Saturday just south of Bandar Abbas, near a naval base in the port city in Iran’s Hormozgan province. Iran has interdicted other ships in the past as part of its tensions with the West over its nuclear program, although it appeared those two ships might have been detained for other reasons.

Iran detained the Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet on April 27, traveling with a crew of 23 Indians and one Russian through the Gulf of Oman. Tehran claimed the ship had collided with another ship, although Advantage Sweet’s location data showed no erratic movements on her voyage. Iran has accused other ships of violations before as a cover to use the vessels as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.

When seized, the Advantage Sweet was carrying Kuwaiti crude for US energy giant Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California. And his arrest came after another tanker believed to be carrying Iranian crude disappeared from its anchorage near Singapore, a year after it was identified as trying to circumvent US sanctions.

The Financial Times, as well as the maritime intelligence agency Ambrey, have reported that the ship, named Suez Rajan, was detained on the orders of US authorities. Neither Washington nor people associated with the Suez Rajan have responded to questions about the disappearance of the tanker en route west.

The Niovi, a Panama-flagged tanker, was intercepted by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, a paramilitary group, as it left a dry port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, en route to Fujairah, on the UAE’s east coast. Although she was not carrying cargo, S&P Global Market Intelligence data seen by AP showed that in July 2020 she received oil from a ship then known as the Oman Pride.

The US Treasury in August 2021 charged Oman Pride and others associated with the ship with being “involved in an international oil smuggling ring” in support of the Quds Force, the expeditionary unit of the Revolutionary Guards that operated throughout Middle East.

On the other hand, alleged emails published online by Wikiran, a website that requests leaked documents from the Islamic republic, suggest that the cargo Niovi was carrying had been sold without permission to firms in China.

United Against a Nuclear Iran, a group that monitors Iranian crude shipments subject to sanctions, “strongly suspects that the Niovi’s capture is related to a dispute over an Iranian oil shipment,” said Claire Jungman, the organization’s chief of staff. . Iran has said it stopped the Niovi on an unspecified court order in Tehran.

Niovi’s administrators did not return repeated calls for comment. The Greek Coast Guard has said the Niovi had crew members from Greece, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

