Mariano Cohen and Gaston Duparat’s film “The Main Game” brings together the top stars of the Spanish-speaking world including Penerup Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez , is a luxurious “film festival film”. It takes the films of the main competition units of the three major European film festivals as samples, and examines the film production mechanism and power allocation dominated by the film festival field.

When the marketization of Chinese films was just emerging, the so-called “film festival films” were often held in a derogatory sense. Such films were mainly aimed at the issues set up by Western film festivals, films made to cater to the attitude, and domestic films that advocated targeting the domestic market. Movies are often opposed due to scheduling and other reasons. In recent years, media convergence has led to tremendous changes in the way films are produced and received. The Chinese film market can accommodate a wide variety of films, and “film festival films” have become a stable genre. The audience and the media are becoming more and more tolerant and open, and the new generation Filmmakers are becoming more and more confident, and their vision is getting wider and wider. Similar derogatory titles are rare. However, the “routines” or “conventions” of “film festival films” still exist. What “The Main Competition” attempts to satirize is the competition for fame and fortune, pretense and falsehood of the film festival’s “besieged city”, as well as the absurdity of the entire production chain.

The emergence of “The Main Competition” stems from the original intention of the “bloodthirsty” 80-year-old capitalist Suarez to clean up his original intention, trying to clean up his poor perception in front of the public by making an art film. The portrait of the clown swept by the opening shot of the film and the ornament of the Virgin in the reverse shot form a tension, but this tension dissipates in the subsequent plot, and only the clown remains in the whole film, and there is little sublime.

The overall mirror language system of “Main Competition” is neat and restrained. The composition is mostly symmetrical panorama, which echoes the symmetrical relationship between Manuel and Pedro in the play, and also corresponds to the structure of the film in which the last person plays two roles. In terms of character setting, Ivan is duplicitous about the Oscars, and Felix is ​​like a fish in water in Hollywood; Ivan is an elite intellectual, and Felix is ​​secular; Ivan regards performance as art, and Felix regards it as a A tool for making a living; the Golden Globe Awards and the unknown stage performance awards are mixed; Ivan only travels in economy class, and Felix is ​​picky about the crew’s diet… The two seem to be parallel lines that should not meet, but they are forced to Putting it in a “Main Competition”, this again forms an isomorphic relationship in contrast with the relationship between the brothers in the play. Therefore, the overall visual impression of the film is calm and dignified.

Under the placid surface, there is also a hidden tension: the olive green marble back wall that follows the shadows gives a visual sense of coldness; the two leading actors, Ivan and Felix, have been tit-for-tat and secretly competing, etc. In addition, the relationship between the characters in the crew is cold and hypocritical, and each has a small calculus: Ivan pretends to care about Felix’s pancreatic cancer condition, but involuntarily opens a tooth-whitening ad next to him while browsing the web; when Felix is ​​angry, director Lola seduces him to soothe his emotions; Felix, as a big player, was deliberately late for every rehearsal; Lola tricked the two of them into bringing all the trophies and destroyed them all. Felix left in anger, but Ivan was not so angry because His trophy weight is far from Felix’s trophy weight, but a little gloat…

As a satirical film focusing on the turmoil in a glass of water, “The Main Competition” has obvious shortcomings: the layout is small and the arguments are biased. “The Main Competition” shoots a circle and a besieged city. Its understanding requires the audience to understand the circle or the besieged city, in order to form a tacit understanding of interaction and understanding, and to understand the potential sense of humor under the lens of its subdued vocabulary. The exquisite settings of the film are generally as described above, but it is limited to this. It presents some “bad habits” and “common sense” that have existed in this circle or the besieged city since its birth, far less than some of the gossip and self-media focused on the entertainment industry. Both pictures and texts and the so-called “deep digging” are wonderful. In terms of breadth and depth of “knowledge”, “The Main Competition” is inferior. It cannot form a soulful match with the experience of the cinephile audience familiar with art films.

“The Main Competition” has a biased argument and one-sided logic, which greatly hurts the film’s appeal. When Ivan and his wife were listening to avant-garde music at home, they praised the noise in the background of the music, but after a while, Ivan found that the noise in the background was made by the neighbors when they were nailing the wall. The mirror language of the film does not give obvious praise or criticism, and it can only be judged from the plot that Ivan’s pretentious intellectual style has been “slapped in the face”. Judging from this episode alone, whether it is the main creator of “The Main Competition” or Ivan, their understanding of art is shallow. From the point of view of art history, there are countless cases in which the elements of life have made art classics. The opening song “Yun Gong Xun Yin” of the national music “Journey to the West” was inspired by Mr. Xu Jingqing’s sound of the migrant workers knocking on the lunch box and incorporated into the song; many fans played the theme song of “Breaking Bad” with tableware … “The Main Competition” does not put forward an effective artistic proposition and perspective in addition to the “connotation” Ivan’s posturing, and this irony appears very stingy and light; It is not representative of the whole, just because a mouse feces ruins a pot of porridge, it does not mean that the problem comes from the porridge. The development of art film in the past 100 years has been accompanied by the growth of art film festival. The Main Competition does not intend and cannot comprehensively examine the power allocation and production mechanism of art film festivals. In this way, “The Main Competition” is more like an old-fashioned movie joke, just witty. This is also the biggest problem of “The Main Competition”. In the context of media integration, with a flirtatious attitude, a 20-minute streaming video can be presented.

In fact, since the birth of the film, the “Seventh Art”, which has been entangled by fame and fortune, has never lacked scandals, jokes and gossip, but the brilliance of the film has not been damaged in the slightest. The charm of the film is that its light and shadow always observe the reality. As a meta-movie, “The Main Game” lacks precisely the presentation of the charm of the film and the full observation of reality. (Spirit Hammer boils the sea)

