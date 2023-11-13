Home » Satisfy and HOKA Launch New Clifton LS Pack Joint Shoe Model
French sports performance brand Satisfy and outdoor footwear brand HOKA launch a new Clifton LS Pack joint shoe model, available in light and dark versions.

This collaboration highlights the technical achievements of Clifton LS. The shoe is equipped with a paired shoelace system. The shoe body is made of various materials such as mesh, ripstop nylon and TPU. The toe caps and insoles of both pairs of shoes are printed There is the “Satisfy” brand name to highlight the joint identity. The color scheme is black as the main axis, supplemented by dark brown and navy blue embellishments. The other pair is in natural beige with moss green tones. Both pairs of shoes are equipped with EVA The midsole and Durabrasion rubber outsole complete the shoe.

The Satisfy x HOKA Clifton LS Pack joint shoes will be available on the Satisfy official website on November 16th and will be sold on the HOKA official website and designated stores on November 17th. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

