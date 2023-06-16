SATURNUS – New album “The Storm Within” is out today

Today, Friday 16th June 2023, SATURNUS will release their highly anticipated new album, The Storm Within, via Prophecy Production.



SATURN Comment: “We’re extremely happy to finally release ‘The Storm Within’ into the world,” enthuses guitarist Julio Fernandez. “It’s the best thing ever that all our friends can finally hear the album everywhere. We’ve been waiting for this to happen for a long time. It feels a bit like a goodbye to pass it from our hands to yours. We are very proud of this record and where it has taken us. We are also curious about where it will take us next. The Storm Within’ is a new take on us, but it comes with the same true heart and soul as before. This is our story so far and now that it’s out, we’re confident you’ll love it as much as we do.”

The Storm Within can be heard now here:

The breaking of the waves, the lashing of the freezing rain and the relentless lashing of the winds. Wedged between the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, the Nordic country Denmark, home of the band SATURNUS, knows the sometimes deadly force of storms all too well.

Yet the harsh conditions of outer nature can match and mirror the inner turmoil and storms that rage within the mind and soul. The title of SATURNUS’ fifth album, The Storm Within, deliberately alludes to both the inner and outer world. It is quite obvious that the long time it took the Danes to make this album and the personal reasons behind the hiatus greatly contributed to and inspired the artistic expression.

SATURNUS have outdone themselves with “The Storm Within”. The musical themes of the sea, rain and stormy waters run like a red thread through the songs, which reflect anger, loss, melancholy and pain in equal measure. The sophisticated craftsmanship on this album is sublime and extremely dynamic, ranging from quiet moments to violent outbursts.

The Danes have reached a new level of confidence and songwriting. Those looking for comparisons may seek out the heartbreaking power of MY DYING BRIDE, the melodic melancholy of AMORPHIS and the essence of Doom Metal. But in the end SATURNUS are very much themselves and the lines of development leading up to the previous albums are all there – they are only more excellent than before.

The renewed collaboration with producer Flemming Rasmussen, the legendary Danish producer of the METALLICA classics, also ensured that the sound of “The Storm Within” lives up to its outstanding musical quality.

SATURNUS came about when singer Thomas AG Jensen was looking for fellow musicians to form a death metal band near the Danish capital of Copenhagen in 1991. He soon found a like-minded person in bassist Brian Hansen. After a guitarist and a drummer were added, the band ASESINO was founded. After a series of changes over the next few years, the name was finally changed to SATURNUS in 1993.

SATURNUS released their first album “Paradise Belongs to You” in January 1997. Due to the considerable success of the debut album, the Danes were invited to the famous Roskilde Festival that same year. The performance was recorded by Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) and eventually broadcast across Scandinavia, making the band a household name in Northern Europe when it comes to death doom.

SATURNUS teamed up with producer Flemming Rasmussen to record their second album at his Sweet Silence Studios in early 1999. Martyre was finally released in January 2000 after a series of strange events caused a delay. This became a pattern.

The third studio album “Veronika Decides to Die” was released in 2006 after further unfortunate events led to another break in the activities of the Danes. Following the release, SATURNUS embarked on a small tour with AGALLOCH and NOVEMBERS DOOM, which was followed in 2008 by an extensive European tour with Chilean MAR DE GRISES and THURISAZ. Further dates followed in 2011 but it would not be until November 2012 that the acclaimed fourth album Saturn in Ascension was released, again produced by Flemming Rasmussen.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, SATURNUS returned to the streets of Europe, performing at prestigious festivals such as Brutal Assault (CZ), Copenhell (DK) and ArtMania (RO), among others. From 2014 to 2017, the Danes continued touring with occasional breaks, taking them as far as Russia and the Middle East.

After several difficult line-up changes, guitarists Indee Rehal-Sagoo (formerly of CLOUDS and EYE OF SOLITUDE) and Julio Fernandez from AUTUMNAL joined SATURNUS in 2020. Despite further obstacles posed by the pandemic, the band eventually began work on their next album and also continued collaborating with Flemming Rasmussen.

“The Storm Within” has come a long way in the making, and has made painful sacrifices for SATURNUS along the way. All the blood, pain and sweat left their mark on this record. But in the end, it’s the brutal honesty and stripping of soul that speaks from every note that makes The Storm Within such a brilliant piece of music.

Release date: June 16, 2023

Stil: Death Doom

Label: Prophecy Productions

Tracklist

1. The Storm Within

2. Chasing Ghosts

3. The Calling

4. Even Tide

5. Closing the Circle

6. Breathe New Life

7. Truth

Band Links

The post SATURNUS – New album “The Storm Within” is out today appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

