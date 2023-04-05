This Sunday Saúl Miller, sculptor and resident of the town of Anisacate, Córdoba, died. The artist, recognized for his works, died at the age of 82 after being admitted to a hospital in the Cordoba capital.

Miller made sculptures such as those of Cristo Pastor, the monument to Mercedes Sosa, to Néstor Kirchner, the Rincón Criollo in Villa Montenegro, which are some of his works in our town. She also sheltered hundreds of girls and boys where they learned art and history.

Miller was born in San Lorenzo, Santa Fe province where there are also several emblematic works of his authorship as in other parts of the country.

“Today was the day of his death. After much suffering. RIP grandpa. Friend of all, great sculptor. He remained in the hearts of all who knew him. Anyone would think that he would live a thousand years. Thank you for everything grandfather, ”said her granddaughter with a photograph of Saúl.

“My dad leaves an artistic legacy of more than 1,200 works and a legacy as a person as well. Friend of the people and illustrious citizen of two cities, honorary member of the Argentine army, among other recognitions” declared her daughter in a dialogue with the local channel Canal Dos.

“He realized that he was a sculptor when he was very young and lived in a cave in the ravine of the Paraná River. There he found a knife and began to carve without knowing why he already took off those marvels ”, he added.

From the Municipality of Anisacate they issued a statement after the death of the sculptor in which they expressed that “his humility earned him the affection of neighbors and visitors but also recognition, since he was declared an Illustrious Citizen, not only here but also in the city ​​where he was born (San Lorenzo)”.