Sautéed shrimp, one of the recipes defined by the new eliminated in MasterChef

In a night with a lot of tension, Antonio López, the young man from Salta, became the new elimination of MasterChef Argentina. Presented as a plate stir-fried shrimp, but its preparation did not convince the jury. Here we bring you the recipe, so that you can achieve a perfect finish that would obtain the best returns from Germán Martitegui, one of the most demanding juries.

Ingredients to make stir-fried shrimp

450 gr of peeled shrimp
1 broccoli cut into florets
1 bell pepper cut into strips
2 crushed garlic cloves
1 teaspoon grated ginger
ground black pepper
Sesame seeds
Vegetable oil

For the sauce:
60ml soy sauce
80 ml of vegetable broth
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon sesame oil

Sautéed shrimp preparation

As indicated, from the Recipes site, these are the Steps for preparation:

Mix all the ingredients for the sauce in a bowl until all are well integrated.

Heat a frying pan with a drizzle of vegetable oil over medium heat. When the oil warms up, add the shrimp and season to taste. Cook for 3-4 minutes until shrimp turn pink.

Remove the shrimp and transfer them to a container. In the same pan, add a little more oil and add the broccoli florets and pepper strips. Sauté for 4-5 minutes until the vegetables are tender, add the garlic and ginger. Cook for one more minute.

Now add the reserved shrimp and the sauce. Sauté everything together for a couple more minutes and the sautéed shrimp is done. It remains only to sprinkle with sesame seeds before serving to the table.

