On August 5, actor Ning Jing shared a set of personal photos on his Weibo account. Some netizens found that two of the dresses had “chain elements” in the style and were wearing chain-style necklaces. A subtle way to speak for the “Feng County Iron Chain Girl” incident.

Some netizens discussed this dress on Weibo. One point of view is that the quiet style will indeed remind people of the “Feng County Iron Chain Girl”. When this incident disappeared, the iron chain dress will objectively bring people a kind of feeling. Reminder, and it appeared in the popular TV show “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves”.

Another point of view is that this is purely the over-association of netizens, and there is no need to “put too many elements of politics and justice” on actors. In fact, “chain elements” are a relatively common fashion element in the clothing industry. On many occasions can be seen.

A few months ago, the athlete Gu Ailing was “maliciously interpreted” by netizens for holding an iron chain as “Gu Ailing speaks for the iron chain girl”, and now some netizens have continued this advanced black style.





Some netizens reminded Ning Jing’s personal Weibo that the message on the top shows that he has no subjective motive to set foot in the current political restricted area.

In addition, some Weibo netizens tried to use this to initiate the topic “#Actor Tranquility speaks for Xuzhou Iron Chain Girl”, but this topic was blocked.





