Sâver – From Ember And Rust

Their last album may be four and a half years old now, but they haven’t been active Saws not since then. After split records with Psychonaut and Frødekal, their second regular record is now being released. And they are about to take the mix of sludge, doom, post metal and some electronics to the extreme. While fleeing from the dark reality and ending up in science fiction realms, the foundation for a small but fine shedding was laid. „From Ember And Rust“ continues the already familiar path even more uncompromisingly.

And it works fantastically, as “Primal One” already showed. The trio initially seems to get lost in absolute barren land, they don’t feel like they’re really getting going and are struggling with their own clumsiness. However, the impression is deceptive and lays the foundation for skillfully placed trials and tribulations with shy, clear singing. You don’t really want to be lured out of your reserve and just let yourself go. This is fascinating and is by no means “formless”. In the opener, the Norwegians put on a lot of pressure and make the sludge-doom framework tremble, fighting with massive walls of guitars and tough existential fears. That also works great.

When clear singing breaks through, as in the quasi-title song “Ember & Rust,” it takes on astonishingly spiritual dimensions, appearing otherworldly and aloof, especially when claustrophobic melodies and grueling loops all around set the anti-tempo. “The Object” intensifies this impression in its eight minutes, which simply want to wear you down. When angry, pain-filled screams erupt from what feels like endless static, the nervous system automatically disintegrates. There’s even room for a hint of a guitar solo in slow motion. Where it will lead remains unclear.

Ultimately, it remains unclear what Sâver really plans to do, but there is a certain appeal in that. “From Ember And Rust” breaks up the trio’s sound further and thrives on oppressive, sometimes monumental contrasts that, on the one hand, use the fine blade even more strongly and more succinctly, but on the other hand wrestle with their own fragility in the midst of the doom sludge hussars. Experimental approaches vary the tempo, propagate pain and look for a way out in a thicket of emotions that even the post-metal label cannot begin to outline. A difficult, at the same time more accessible and ultimately subtly broken work underlines the skills of this special band.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: November 10, 2023

Available via: Pelagic Records (Cargo Records)

