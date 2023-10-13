SBÄM Fest 6 2024 – Announces first bands in old location

The SBÄM Fest returns to DIY in 2024 with SBÄM Fest VI on May 31st. and 1.6. of the coming year. For the first time, the festival will take place simultaneously in Wels, Austria and Stuttgart, Germany presents it is published by Ox-Fanzine.

Back to the roots. Back to family & friends. And back to DIY. This is the motto of the 2024 SBÄM Fest. The festival about skate punk and more returns to its old home, the Old Schlachthof Wels – only with an open air stage, as has become common practice in Linz over the past two years.

The first wave of bands includes SICK OF IT ALL, SATANIC SURFERS, VERSUS THE WORLD, DFL, NOFNOG, SWALLOW’S ROSE and many more. In addition, two old SBÄM legends are playing exclusive shows at the SBÄM Fests in Wels and Stuttgart: Bracket, the legendary US punk band, is once again performing the honors in Europe after almost 30 years! Not On Tour are also playing exclusively this weekend.

At the same time, the SBÄM Festival is taking place in Germany for the first time. In addition to the headliners and exclusive bands, German and local bands such as Hell & Back, Berlin 2.0, Bike Age, Zystem and many more will perform at the Wizemann in Stuttgart.

„We are already starting ticket sales now. As always, we have a limited number of free tickets for people under 18!”says SBÄM founder Stefan Beham.

Tickets can now be ordered HERE. More bands to be confirmed…

