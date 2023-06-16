SBS new drama “Ghost” Kim Tae-ri was eaten by a powerful mysterious force and turned into a tool to take people’s lives! – KSD Korean Star Network (Korean Drama)

korean drama



Erin

The upcoming SBS new work “Ghost” is a suspenseful horror drama about a woman who is haunted by a ghost and a man who can see ghosts. The two will reveal the truth of the secret death. The latest public trailer explains why the heroine Kim Tae-ri is haunted by evil spirits and why there are many mysterious deaths around her. Why do these evil spirits always push people to death?

(Source: Facebook @SBS drama)

The heroine Gu Sanying heard the news of the death of her father, Professor Gu Jiangmo, who she thought had passed away when she was a child, and her grandmother gave the only relic left by her father to Sanying. However, this item is not simple, and she is very concerned about Professor Gu’s research. Yan Haixiang, a folklorist of the data, saw traces of demon possession on Shanying. Although he warned Shanying of the possibility of being possessed, Shanying could not believe this statement.

The evil spirits that took root in Shanying began to push people around Shanying to death one by one, and these mysterious deaths also attracted the attention of the police. There are red and swollen marks from scratching, and the common point of these dead people all point to Shanying, gradually making Shanying start to doubt whether these deaths are all related to him. Whether it is being possessed by a ghost or people are dying because of her, Shanying cannot accept this fact, but the more she is like this, the more beneficial it is to the evil spirits, and finally stimulates Shanying’s deepest desire and completely eats away at her heart , Shanying’s performance next is creepy.

“Evil Ghost” unfolds a mysterious story as Shanying is entangled by ghosts. Various events and stories will be intertwined and intertwined. Therefore, the production team recommends that you not let go of any slight clues. “Evil Ghost” It will premiere on the evening of June 23.

