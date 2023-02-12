Home Entertainment Scala: Barenboim returns to replace Harding
Entertainment

Scala: Barenboim returns to replace Harding

by admin
Scala: Barenboim returns to replace Harding

Daniel Harding due to family problems has to give up the three concerts scheduled at La Scala next week, and an exceptional substitute arrives to take his place: Daniel Baremboim, who until 2014 was musical director of the Milanese theater. A surprise but long-awaited return after some forfeits for health reasons of the maestro who is no longer director of the Vienna Staatsoper since 31 January.

Barenboim is ill: he resigns as director of the Berlin Opera

alberto mattioli

On 15, 16 and 18 February, therefore, Barenboim will return to conduct the Philharmonic with an unchanged program entirely dedicated to Mozart. The maestro’s last performance in Milan dates back to November 4, 2021. Even in that case it was a quick replacement: due to covid, the Staatskapelle orchestra could not perform and he, who was supposed to conduct it, performed the piano with the three final sonatas by Beethoven.

See also  [Dancing Three Musketeers]Challenge of softness to a higher level | Shen Yun | NTD Chinese TV Online

You may also like

The sci-fi masterpiece “Interstellar Legend” starring Vin Diesel...

The first trailer of “Fast and Furious 10”...

Guo Shaoyun excitedly revisited TVB and accidentally exposed...

A stamp for the 100th anniversary of the...

Anita Yuen is shopping with Hermès handbags, the...

With a score of 9.2 on Douban, “China’s...

Tiffany, from jewels to sneakers to conquer Gen...

ԭ硶¥Ρ йŵ_Ļй_й

Behind “Manjianghong” 600 million, “Wandering Earth 2” box...

Commemorating the first anniversary of the Beijing Winter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy