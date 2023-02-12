Daniel Harding due to family problems has to give up the three concerts scheduled at La Scala next week, and an exceptional substitute arrives to take his place: Daniel Baremboim, who until 2014 was musical director of the Milanese theater. A surprise but long-awaited return after some forfeits for health reasons of the maestro who is no longer director of the Vienna Staatsoper since 31 January.

Barenboim is ill: he resigns as director of the Berlin Opera alberto mattioli 06 January 2023



On 15, 16 and 18 February, therefore, Barenboim will return to conduct the Philharmonic with an unchanged program entirely dedicated to Mozart. The maestro’s last performance in Milan dates back to November 4, 2021. Even in that case it was a quick replacement: due to covid, the Staatskapelle orchestra could not perform and he, who was supposed to conduct it, performed the piano with the three final sonatas by Beethoven.