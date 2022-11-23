The strike of next November 26 at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan has been confirmed, when an ensemble rehearsal of the opera that will open the season, Bosris Godunov, was due to be staged.

This was decided by the general assembly of the workers of the Teatro alla Scala, which met in the afternoon, with a large majority (with only 10 against and 19 abstentions).

“If there were no significant advances, the trade union delegation – explains a note – received from the assembly the task of proclaiming a strike on a performance by the end of December, possibly to be coordinated with the rest of the Milanese cultural world, which like the Teatro alla Scala, sees a drastic and sudden decrease in public territorial contributions on the horizon».

The reason is the lack of agreement on the new contract: the amount made available by the theater is too far from that requested by the unions, which is why the CGIL, CISL, UIL and FIALS proclaimed a state of unrest last November 3rd.