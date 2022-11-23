Home Entertainment Scala: strike of 26 November confirmed
Entertainment

Scala: strike of 26 November confirmed

by admin
Scala: strike of 26 November confirmed

The strike of next November 26 at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan has been confirmed, when an ensemble rehearsal of the opera that will open the season, Bosris Godunov, was due to be staged.

This was decided by the general assembly of the workers of the Teatro alla Scala, which met in the afternoon, with a large majority (with only 10 against and 19 abstentions).

“If there were no significant advances, the trade union delegation – explains a note – received from the assembly the task of proclaiming a strike on a performance by the end of December, possibly to be coordinated with the rest of the Milanese cultural world, which like the Teatro alla Scala, sees a drastic and sudden decrease in public territorial contributions on the horizon».

The reason is the lack of agreement on the new contract: the amount made available by the theater is too far from that requested by the unions, which is why the CGIL, CISL, UIL and FIALS proclaimed a state of unrest last November 3rd.

See also  NetEase Cloud Music and Fenghua Qiushi strategic cooperation, Lu Han's "Medal", "Primary Color" and other works are online-China Quality News

You may also like

Cameron talked about the interesting behind-the-scenes of “Titanic”...

Cai Xukun’s contract termination turmoil resurfaces, and the...

Korean female artist Han Suxi’s thinness caused fans...

AAPE × MENYA MUSASHIMenya Musashi

WE11DONE Rough Strokes Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s and Women’s...

A story dedicated to all Dragon Ball players...

Is Basic Strategy Enough to Win at Blackjack?

Season 11 of 2012!The ultimate poster of the...

Quentin Quentin: Marvel Movie Actors Are Not Stars,...

Enter the Nissan Metaverse, and for you the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy