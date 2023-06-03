Scaloni is world champion even tying shoelaces: his nice help a woman in a bus

The coach of the Argentine National Team, Lionel Scaloni, He will be an Argentine idol forever, but there are gestures that, beyond the World Championship, show him as the same boy who left Casilda dreaming of succeeding in soccer. This Friday he surprised the photo of him in networks tying the shoelaces of a woman, in one of the buses that serve transferring passengers at airports. The owner of La Scaloneta saw that the woman, older than her and next to her husband, had untied shoelaces, which put her at risk of tripping or falling.

“Wait I’ll tie the shoelaces so you don’t fall off” The passenger saw what they were saying to her in that kind gesture, but her surprise and that of other travelers was huge, when they saw that the attentive “lace tyer” He was nothing less than the DT world champion in Qatar, a celebrity on a global scale.

The moment was captured by the Twitter user @cappa_patowho was traveling on that bus and witnessed the funny situation, which he shared on his account with a photo shortly after.

“Yes, it’s Lionel Scaloni!!! Yesterday he lifted the World Cup, and today he ties the shoelaces of a passenger who was on the same bus that took them to the plane”wrote the tweeter, giving more details about the unexpected moment.

“At first, the lady had not recognized him until he told her: Wait, I’ll tie the laces so you don’t fall. When he gets up, the husband recognizes him and they immediately went to hug him. You are GREAT inside and outside of the pitch, Lionel Scaloni!”he completed in his post.

.

Visiting Alta Gracia

With the low profile that characterizes him, the Albiceste coach, Lionel Scaloni, arrived this Friday morning at the Córdoba Airport. Quickly, Scaloni moved around the city to give life to one of the reasons for his trip: cycling.

The coach was pedaling through the Paravachasca Valley and even had to make an emergency stop in Alta Gracia to have his bike repaired.

NA/HB