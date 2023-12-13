Scaloni received the World Cup prizes, while waiting to meet with Messi

In the last few hours, Lionel Scaloni and the coaching staff of the Argentine National Team received the prizes corresponding to winning the World Cup in Qatarwhile the Santa Fe coach awaits a meeting with the captain, Lionel Messi, who will arrive in the country on Sunday, to spend the holidays in Rosario.

In that meeting Scaloni will speak for the first time with Messi about his reaffirmed statements regarding what his future will be. Pujato’s coach questioned his continuity for 2024 at the Maracaná stadium after taking away the Brazilians’ undefeated record at home in the Qualifiers, and confirmed it 16 days later in the draw for the 2024 Copa América in the United States.

On both occasions Scaloni spoke of his need to “think about the future”, to the point that he did not even confirm that he will be present in this next Copa América that will begin on June 20 next year when they face the teams from Canada or Trinidad and Tobago in the opening match, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The things that bother Scaloni

Shortly before, he had met for no more than a quarter of an hour with the president of AFA, Claudio Tapia, in the corridors of the complex where the event was held, which was attended by the president of FIFA himself, Gianni Infantino. There Scaloni said that “everything was fine” with Tapia and that they had a relationship “almost like friends.”trying to rule out that his “need to think” was linked to differences with the Afista owner.

However, Tapia obviously knows about the things that bother Scaloni and at this time the AFA began to speed up the pace to please him with the next commitment that the Argentine team will have in 2024, which is the FIFA date in March, when the matches will be played. two friendly ones Scaloni intends for them to be in Europe and against important rivals from the Old Continent, something that today is quite far from being realized.

For economic reasons, the alternatives that had emerged were China, against smaller rivals from the East, or failing that, the United States against teams from the region. Scaloni doesn’t want anything to do with any of those options.

In addition to these two matches in March, at the beginning of June, before the start of the Copa América, there will be another FIFA date to play two new friendlies prior to the start of the competition, in which the Argentine coach will also aims to measure itself against opponents who are “on par with world champions”.

The summit with Messi will be decisive

That is why the meeting with Messi will also be important to analyze this immediate future, since beyond the fact that it is confirmed that the Copa América It will be the end of Ángel Di María with the Argentine national team shirt, it could also be the end of the already established great captain of the Albiceleste.

In the midst of this uncertainty, Scaloni and his coaching staff finished collecting the prizes, almost a year after the conquest in Qatar. Although no deadlines had been established, the AFA was surely attentive to the rumors that emerged in the last few hours, which link the coach with Real Madrid.if Carlo Ancelotti leaves office.





