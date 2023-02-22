Home Entertainment Scalp numb!In the middle of the night, the Tencent video suddenly jumped to the horror movie customer service: the client needs to be re-downloaded–fast technology–technology changes the future
What kind of experience is it like to watch dramas in the middle of the night and then suddenly play a horror movie?

Recently, some netizens reported that,In the middle of the night, when I was watching dramas on Tencent Video, I suddenly jumped to the horror movie “The Corpse Man”, which made my scalp tingle.

In this regard, the customer service responded:Please re-download the client to watch.

It is understood that after the incident was exposed, many netizens said that they had encountered similar situations. Some netizens said: “My Tencent video also played horror movies by itself. I didn’t click on it at all, and it played by itself.”

Some people also think that this may be caused by the recommendation mechanism of Tencent Video. After the feature film is finished, some content will be automatically recommended, and it will be played automatically after 3 seconds of no operation.

But if this is the reason, it will not jump to another screen in the middle of the playback, nor will multiple users jump to the same “Corpse Man”.

This 2022 “Corpse Man” is adapted from the incident of expelling corpses in western Hunan.Regardless of the cast or plot setting, it is a low-cost web drama, and it is not even listed on Douban.Netizens give mostly one-star bad reviews.

