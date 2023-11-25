Scammers Behind YouTube’s ‘Biggest Royalty Scam’ Ordered to Pay $3.3 Million to Victims

Two men responsible for what has been called “YouTube’s biggest royalty scam” have been ordered to pay $3.3 million to their victims. José “Chenel” Terán and Webster “Yenddi” Batista Fernández scammed over $23 million from mostly Latino music creators between 2016 and 2021. The scammers used the profits to finance lavish lifestyles, including Lamborghinis and diamond jewelry. They were charged with 30 counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft in November 2021.

The $3.3 million will be divided between the two men, who will have to return the money to their victims little by little each month. The court ordered them to pay only a small sample of the many songwriters and artists who are owed royalties as a result of the scam. Victims include artists such as Don Omar, Julio Iglesias, Prince Royce, and Anuel AA.

A court document revealed that Bad Bunny was also a victim of the false royalty claims made by Terán and Batista under the company name MediaMuv. The scammers stole $500 from the star, which they were ordered to return. MediaMuv partnered with AdRev in order to collect royalties through YouTube’s content identification system, creating fake documents to prove ownership of the claimed music. AdRev not only helped MediaMuv collect royalties, but also provided the scammers with direct access to YouTube’s CMS so they could claim the copyrights on their own.

