A artistic performance in it Fernandez Blanco Museum went viral after spreading a video in which an artist is seen reciting a poetry with sexual content and drug usewhile half-naked girls make suggestive movements. As the event is part of the cultural agenda of the Government of the City of Buenos AiresSeveral neighbors questioned the use of public funds for this type of proposal.

“What does poverty matter when you have p… very hard”, sings the performer in front of the show titled furious baroque. Simultaneously, two almost naked women twerked on the grass.

When the images began to circulate, the criticisms of the proposal and the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodriguez LarretaThey did not wait on social networks. “This is what Larreta proposes for the most beautiful places in the country. It is not an isolated case and we pay for it“wrote one user.

“The show that was authorized to be presented at the Fernández Blanco Museum is absolutely disgusting, wicked and extremely tasteless!” added another user. “Somewhere in the official bulletin of the Buenos Aires government is the contract of the Ministry of Culture for the show of these degenerates in the Fernandez Blanco Museum”, questioned a Twitter user.

furious baroque it is a performance in which “there is a cross between painting, sound artists, theater, opera, electronic music, performance and genre”. As detailed by the organizers, the bet “opens up other ways of thinking about art and invites us to reflect on the use of categories and how they are conditioned by a learned visualization.”

The chapter represented in the museum is called “Mermaids in electronic gardens” and is a creation of the Ópera Periférica collective and under the direction of Pablo Foladori and Gerardo Cardozo.

Profile He contacted the Ministry of Culture of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires and at the closing of this note he did not receive a response.

Fernandez Blanco Museum

The Fernández Blanco Museum is located in the Palacio Noel, located in Retiro. His activity began in the 1910s, in the mansion where Isaac Fernández Blanco lived with his family.

in 1921 Isaac Fernández Blanco moved his family to another place and turned his mansion into a permanent museum. In 1922 he donated the museum to the Municipality of the City, and in 1947 the collection was moved to the Palacio Noel, adding to the collection of the Colonial Museum that existed in the building and to the collection of a dissolved municipal museum.

