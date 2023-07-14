Scandal in Italy: a goalkeeper groped a student and was acquitted because it lasted less than 10 seconds

The position of the Italian court in a case of sexual violence generated a wave of widespread indignation that soon manifested itself in the social networks. The victim of the abuse, named Laura, was enraged when she found out that she Justice acquitted the subject who groped herarguing that the reprehensible sequence lasted less than 10 seconds.

Laura is a 18 year old student which is being formed at the “Roberto Rossellnini” Film and TV Institute in the city of Rome. The goalkeeper of the institution, Antonio Avola, a man of 66 years old, he touched the young woman’s tail on April 12, 2022 when she was going up the stairs of the school to attend a class.

“The goalkeeper grabbed me from behind without saying anything. Then he put his hands in my pants and under my panties, he touched my tail and then he lifted me up enough to hurt my private parts. This, at least for me, is not a joke,” Laura said.

Although the scene led to a complaint of sexual abuse, the Roman court ruled in favor of the man by allege that the touching lasted between “5 and 10 seconds”, for which it is not considered a crime.

It was also indicated that the contact was not the result of insistence and was almost “a touch” that lacked “concupiscent” intentas detailed by the local media Corriere della Sera.

In turn, the man had defended himself against the accusations by stating that it had all been a joke.

“You joke between two and here the goalkeeper did everything alone. This is not the way an old man jokes around with a 17-year-old girl. At least for me,” said the victim of abuse.

“This is not justice,” said the victim

Regarding the ruling, Laura expressed that she feels anger. “this is not justice. I begin to think that I was wrong to trust the institutions because I feel betrayed twice: first at school, where everything happened, and then in court, ”she pointed out.

“Those seconds were enough for the janitor to make me feel his hands on me, as the judges recognized. Now I wonder: if it had lasted longer, what would they have said? That everything was consented?”, questioned the film student.

He even stated that after the controversial sentence, “If a girl is touched, she will end up thinking that it is not worth making the complaint”.

In this context, the young He hopes that the prosecution will appeal the ruling in question.

Reactions to the controversial ruling in Italy

The acquittal generated reactions of disgust and indignation on social networks, whose users were not indifferent to the controversial ruling.

The influencer Paolo Camilli, who has more than 5 million “likes”, posted a video on TikTok touching her breasts for a period of ten seconds to show the degree of violence of the sequence experienced by Laura.

The Network of Secondary Students of the Lazio region released a announcement in which they warned that what happened “is not a joke. It is unacceptable that even in schools we cannot feel protected”.

Legislators from the Democratic Party (PD) demanded “educate in equality” to the workers to “remove Italy from the cultural Middle Ages”.

A collection of signatures was also carried out through the Change.org platform to ask for the judgment review. The request for the moment added almost 40,000 adhesions.

“We consider it unacceptable that, after the girl has dared to denounce, trusting the State to defend herself against an act totally lacking consent, it has ignored her request. It is urgent that this sentence be reviewed and that this case is not forgotten”, it is expressed in the aforementioned site.

