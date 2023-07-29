Scandinavian decor: 7 living rooms to inspire

Minimalist living: architect Magali Puerari bet on planned furniture (ROBERTA GEWEHR/Disclosure)

The Scandinavian decor is marked by the presence of the minimalist concept, but with the warm touch of wood and a lot of functionality. In environments that bet on style, neutral and light colors are indispensable.

Another important detail is the attention to the straight lines of the furniture and, of course, the presence of natural elements, such as plants, stones and others.

The origin of Scandinavian decoration

Coming from the Nordic countries, the Scandinavian style was born in 1853, when the Swedish painter Carl Larsson gained notoriety by portraying in his works the daily life at home with his wife, the also artist Karin Larsson. Currently, the couple’s residence is a museum and cultural space in Sundborn, Sweden.

Over time, Scandinavian decor spread around the world. Around here, it usually gains tropical touches in order to embrace a little of the Brazilianness of the homes, but still preserves the main characteristics of the style.

Rooms with Nordic decor

Below, check out seven environments that bet on Nordic decor.

Living room: signed by architect Barbara Dundes (Marco Antônio/Disclosure) Continues after advertising In the living room signed by architect Barbara Dundes, one of the walls was fitted with stones to transmit tranquility and peace. In addition, the neutral and calm colors create a light environment to live and rest. Project by the Très Arquitetura office: cozy and timeless style (Ricardo Bassetti/Press Release) The inspiration for the project by the Très Arquitetura office comes from the combination of modern style with touches of minimalism. In the living room, the idea was to create a cozy and timeless environment, marked by the Scandinavian characteristics present in the wood and white tones of the space. Project by architect Juliana Cascaes: union of minimalism and functionality (Press Release/Press Release) In this project, architect Juliana Cascaes sought to unite minimalism and functionality. To this end, she bet on the use of Scandinavian design, its clean forms and the use of lighting in favor of the environment, making the elements used stand out. Project signed by Histórias de Casa in partnership with Suvinil: marked by simplicity (@_felco/Divulgation) The simplicity of the Scandinavian style is striking in this project signed by Histórias de Casa in partnership with Suvinil. In the living room, the light tones Luar and Chão Batido create a neutral backdrop to highlight the hardwood floor and guarantee warmth to the environment. The Vastu loft: Japanese style, a combination of Japanese and Scandinavian design (Rafael Renzo/Press Release) Designed by architect Bianca da Hora at CasaCor SP 2023, the Vastu loft translates well the Japanese style, which is a combination of Japanese design and Scandinavian. The space delicately explores different textures and natural tones, in rustic and contemporary versions. The wooden panel, by Ornare, is the highlight of the environment. Minimalist living room: architect Magali Puerari opted for custom furniture (ROBERTA GEWEHR/Disclosure) In this minimalist living room, architect Magali Puerari opted for custom furniture, by Criere, to evoke a Scandinavian atmosphere. The carpentry in a light tone brings coziness and warms the environment, in addition to highlighting the functionality and practicality with the very intelligent use of space, an important characteristic of the Scandinavian style. Environment designed by Ricardo Van Steen: strong presence of wooden furniture (Press Release/Press Release) In the environment designed by Ricardo Van Steen for Mobilia Tempo, the Scandinavian style is marked by the strong presence of wooden furniture that stands out against the white backdrop walls, carpet, upholstery and other items. Super inviting! Continues after advertising

