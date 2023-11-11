SCANNER – New concept album “The Cosmic Race”

The time has come! A new full-length SCANNER album after almost a decade! “The Cosmic Race” will be released on January 12, 2024 and as the band’s highly decorated discography dictates, it is a concept album!

A few words about the album by band mastermind Axel Julius:

“Since the lyrics of the album are about people leaving the earth to colonize a new planet, our goal was to create this mood of optimism that never has a purely euphoric side, but also doubts and fear of it unknowns reflected in the songs. We also try to bring a certain melancholy into these songs. In the middle of the album’s creation process, we were at the end of the pandemic, which led directly to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, which initially paralyzed our creativity. Some people may have been aware that no HAPPY METAL could be expected from SCANNER in such phases. Close friends have already told us that the band sounds a bit “darker”. Not that we’ve avoided the minor chord before, but we’re definitely using it a bit more here.

And we believe that this also corresponds to the current state of mind of many people on this planet. Ultimately, we tried to musically realize the balancing act between these currently difficult times and the hope for a humane future. Musically, the album definitely conveys several levels of emotion, but without diminishing SCANNER’s recognition value. That’s why there are both fast songs and mid-tempo songs and you always get SCANNER. I’m sure our fans will like the album very much and appreciate that the music follows a conceptual story. If you like, you can listen to the album in the conceptual, chronological order via a playlist. The story is told in the booklet and dictates this order.”

Infos:

“The Cosmic Race” was recorded and mixed 2022/23 at s1s-Studio Gelsenkirchen

All songs and lyrics by Axel Julius

Recorded, mixed and produced by Axel Julius (aka Nigel Boston)

Mastered by Max Morton.

All artwork by Henar Sherif / Layout by ArtWeRK-Mediadesign

TRACK LIST:

The Earth Song

Face The Fight

Warriors Of The Light

Dance Of The Dead

Scanner’s Law

A New Horizon

Farewell to the Sun

Space Battalion

The Last And First In Line

Scanner are:

Efthimions Ioannidis – Vocals

Axel Julius – All Guitars

Jörn Bettenrup – bass

Boris Frenkel – Drums

Band-Links:

