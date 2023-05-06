SCAR SYMMETRY – Another song “Chrononautilus” released

After SCAR SYMMETRY announced their new album “The Singularity (Phase II – Xenotaph)”, which will be released on June 9th, 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records, the second single “Chrononautilus” and video follows!



The Swedish prog metal masters SCAR SYMMETRY have released the video for ‘Chrononautilus’, the second single from their first studio album in nine years, The Singularity (Phase II – Xenotaph).

Watch the video for ‘Chrononautilus’ and stream it on all services:

Pre-order The Singularity (Phase II – Xenotaph) now: HERE

Per Nilsson about the song:

„Phase II and its opening track ‚Chrononautilus‘ picks up where Phase I and its final track ‚Technocalyptic Cybergeddon‘ left off with a barrage of blastbeats and tremolo-picked riffs, setting the tone for what is arguably our most unrelenting album to date. The dystopian storyline that we created for Phase II dictated the musical direction and ‚Chrononautilus‘ represents one of our furthest explorations into these pitch black realms.“

The Singularity (Phase II – Xenotaph) Tracklisting:

1. Chrononautilus

2. Scorched Quadrant

3. Overworld

4. Altergeist

5. Reichsfall

6. Digiphrenia Dawn

7. Hyperborean Plains

8. Gridworm

9. A Voyage With Tailed Meteors

10. Soulscanner

11. Xenotaph

Following the announcement, band mastermind Per Nilsson commented:

“It fills us with the greatest joy and pride to present the long-awaited and eagerly awaited ‘Phase II’ to the world together with the first single! It’s been a long time coming, but I’m glad we went the extra mile to make everything as perfect as we felt it needed.

The world is different in 2023 than it was in 2014 when ‘Neohumanity’ was released… We are watching the rise of artificial intelligence before our eyes, and while we all look in awe at the wonders it can create, it’s easy to look at some very disturbing scenarios to think about. In our new album we once again explore the themes of neohumanity, artificial intelligence and the technological singularity from a dystopian perspective.

The AI-enhanced Neohumans wage war against the unmodified majority of humanity, who stand no chance against their technologically superior oppressors, until one day a glimmer of redemption appears in the night sky. Hard to believe at first glance, mysterious, huge spaceships silently appear out of nowhere. Intergalactic and interdimensional travelers, these extraterrestrial beings who have been observing humanity for millennia seem determined not to sit idle as technocalyptic cybergeddon ravages our planet.

We recently renewed our vows with Nuclear Blast and are very excited to embark on the next phase (ahem) of our career with them by our side!

The ‘Phase II’ touring cycle begins today and appropriately we begin a tour in support of my former employers Meshuggah! We hope to see you all on the road soon, but until then, here’s the Scorched Quadrant!”

SCAR SYMMETRY 2023 Live Dates

06.05.23 NO – KOPERVIK, Karmøygeddon Metal Festival

10.06.23 NL – LEEUWARDEN, Into The Grave

22.07.23 FI – LAUKAA, John Smith Open Air

28.-29.07.23 DE – HEIMBURG, HMN Festival

03.-05.08.23 SE – REJMYRE, Skogsröjet

12.08.23 FIN – HELSINKI, Hellsinki Metal Festival

21.09.23 DE – HAMBURG, Logo

23.09.23 DE – HANNOVER, At Chez Heinz

24.09.23 DE – LEIPZIG, Hellraiser

25.09.23 DE – NUREMBERG, Hirsch

09/26/23 DE – MUNICH, backstage

07.10.23 DK – KØGE, Køge Metal Festival

SCAR SYMMETRY was formed in Sweden in 2004 and was a unique project from the start. Though clearly indebted to the pioneering melodic death metal bands of the ’90s, guitarist Per Nilsson and his comrades went their own way. As heard on 2005’s debut Symmetric In Design, the band was driven by a fervently progressive and proudly melodic instinct, infusing their often brutal riffs and arrangements with wild, futuristic atmospheres and soaring, soulful melodies that always met their goal with a more merciless met precision.

As SCAR SYMMETRY evolved, so did their music. They teamed up with Nuclear Blast Records for their seminal work Pitch Black Progress (2006) and have since amassed an extraordinary catalog of seminal yet irrevocably crushing modern metal. From the gleaming, hyper-melodic Barrage of Holographic Universe (2008) to the flawless thunder of The Unseen Empire (2011) to the wondrous, cosmic odyssey of The Singularity (Phase I – Neohumanity) (2014), the Swedes have stirred tempers and theirs Reputation improved with each artistic step.

SCAR SYMMETRY:

Roberth Karlsson – Desperate

Lars Palmqvist – Singing

Per Nilsson – vocals, guitars, bass, keyboards

Benjamin Ellis – Guitars

Henrik Olsson – drums

Band-Links:

