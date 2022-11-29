Scarlett Johansson

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 30th, according to foreign media reports, Scarlett Johansson starred in a series for the first time, and will star in Amazon’s limited thriller “Just Cause” (Just Cause) and serve as an executive producer.

The play was written by Christy Hall (“Not What I Want”) and adapted from John Katzenbach’s novel of the same name. Johnson also participated in the production. The project was won by Amazon after fierce competition, and the first season has been directly booked. The heroine of the novel will be adapted as the heroine in the TV series—Johnson plays Madison Cowart, a troubled reporter in Florida, USA, who is sent to interview the final days of a death row inmate.

The novel “Just Cause” was also made into a movie. It was launched in 1995, starring Sean Connery (the male protagonist was adapted as Paul Armstrong, a professor of law at Harvard University in the movie version), and Johnson, who was only 10 years old at the time, also starred She starred in the film, playing the role of the hero’s daughter, which is the second film she starred in in her career.

“Just Cause” is about legal proceedings upholding justice, played by criminal geniuses, into absurdly complex judicial regrets.

Babi Er is a young and promising university student, but because of his black identity, he was accused of murdering an innocent woman, Joannis Buddha, and was sentenced to death after the judge’s first trial.Earle privately asked his grandmother to find Paul Armstrong, a well-known American law professor, to defend him.Paul, who had been out of the judiciary for twenty years, re-examined the case from a human point of view, and found that Bobby was an outstanding and promising young man, and his confession was the result of 22 hours of torture.

Therefore, although Paul was under the pressure of public opinion from the townspeople, who questioned why he defended the murderer and let the tiger go back to the mountain, he finally took the case under the encouragement of his wife Luo Rui.After an in-depth investigation, Paul found that there was no conclusive evidence to convict Earle, and based on the hint of another prisoner, Sullivan, he found the murder weapon that killed Joni, and finally Earle was acquitted.

Unexpectedly, the whole process of incriminating the crime was just a trick written, directed and acted by Earle and Sullivan. The real murderer was indeed Earl. Asking Paul to defend him for the murder was just a pawn policy to complete the revenge plan.

Earl, who had regained his freedom, began to assassinate Paul’s wife, Laurie. It turned out that when Lauri was a prosecutor, she imprisoned Earl by mistake for one night, and Earl was tortured and castrated that night.In the end, Earl successfully held Lauri and her daughter hostage, and Paul’s reputation and the safety of his family were at stake.

