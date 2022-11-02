Original title: Scheduled on December 3, Wuhan local enterprise art version “Three-Body Problem” animation set off a new wave of Chinese science fiction

Worker’s Daily—Zhang Chong, reporter from Chinagong.com, correspondent Wang Zhen

On October 29, the sci-fi animation drama “Three-Body Problem” created by Wuhan Yihua Kaitian and produced in conjunction with Station B released the latest version of the trailer, and the “Wallfacer Image” and many magnificent scenes were also released. Among them, the much-watched set time has also been officially announced, and the art version of “Three-Body Problem” will be launched on December 3.

In the newly released PV, with the question of “When will the Trisolaran arrive”, the sound of the pointer of the bell of human destiny rang slowly, starting the countdown to the war between the two civilizations. Under the crisis, a picture of the apocalypse of all beings unfolds slowly, some people unite to guard their homes, and some people choose to live their lives with an attitude that does not concern themselves. However, the strong desire to survive will eventually prevent everyone from staying out of the way, marching toward the last hope together, and actively respond to the survival crisis of the entire civilization with the consciousness of “community with a shared future for mankind”. Under the condition that science was locked by Sophon, the earthlings found a glimmer of hope in the desperate situation – “Face the Wall”, hoping to launch a counterattack against the Trisolarans. This spirit of seeking and exploring “even if life is ignited, never allow the fire of human civilization to go out” is exactly what the behind-the-scenes creative team, Yihua Kaitian, has always adhered to. Animation invites, accident, luck, but more stress.” Although the team knew the difficulty of filming the three-body IP, they still chose to take on this important mission with a sense of mission.

As a company that has only been established for 7 years, the reason why it can become the creator of the sci-fi masterpiece “Three-Body Problem” is that its strength can also be derived from the results of the first season of the first domestic original fantasy animation “Ling Cage” and the refresh with 16.65 million yuan last year. A glimpse into the crowdfunding records of the animation industry. From more than 100 people at the beginning of the “Three-Body Problem” project in 2019, it has grown to a scale of nearly 500 people, and a large number of people are invested in animation binding, mirroring, original painting, animation and other important links in the animation industry chain , thereby greatly improving the production capacity of “Three-Body Problem”. Let us wait and see what kind of visual feast it will bring to the audience at that time!

The launch of the three-body version of Yihua marks a new exploration in the field of science fiction by Wuhan animation enterprises represented by Yihua Kaitian. They hope to pursue the development of domestic science fiction in the form of animation, and create more ideological, artistic and ornamental Wuhan animation products. In order to better help Chinese science fiction break out of the circle, Yihua Kaitian also actively responded to the call of “promoting cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and creating a new brilliance of socialist culture”. The three-body world that can be seen by Chinese and foreign audiences, tells sci-fi stories with Chinese temperament in an international language, depicts Chinese-style romance and elegance with oriental fantasy, and works with more like-minded people to pave the way for Chinese sci-fi animation. Road, create a Chinese-style sci-fi world, enhance the spread of Chinese civilization and influence, and promote Chinese culture to the world.