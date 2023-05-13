Scherzer on track to return to Mets after absence with neck spasms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer, a right-hander for the New York Mets, would start Sunday or Monday against the Washington Nationals after pitching a bullpen session Friday.

Scherzer, who was pulled from his start Tuesday against Cincinnati because of neck spasms, threw nearly 30 pitches before the first game of a four-game series against one of his former teams.

“That was encouraging,” manager Buck Showalter said. “When I could launch very soon is Sunday. We’ll see how it feels tomorrow. He had a pretty hard day at work, which is something he hadn’t been able to do. I can tell by his face that he’s optimistic about it.”

The three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher has pitched only once since being suspended for 10 games for violating Major League Baseball’s sticky substance ban during an April 19 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Scherzer allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings against Detroit on May 3 and is 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA in five starts.

Scherzer said he has experienced neck spasms throughout his career and regularly exercises as a preventative measure.

The 38-year-old pitcher also had an outing last month with a stiff neck and Scherzer hasn’t made back-to-back scheduled starts since April 4 and 10.

“Having a sore neck gave me more time for my back,” Scherzer acknowledged. “Hopefully I can get through everything, get out there and shoot and get into a rhythm.”

