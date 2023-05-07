Schiaretti achieved “the pass of the year”: the head of the Cordovan PRO, Pedro Pretto, will be the PJ candidate

protagonist of one of “year passes”the still president of the PRO in Córdoba, the former deputy Pedro Javier Prettojumped non-stop to the Peronist lists that Governor Juan Schiaretti and Martín Llaryora closed this Friday, moved that shocked Together for Changeamid accusations whose electoral scope cannot yet be measured.

It’s not about “a pole vault” more, since Pretto, who was close to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, slams the door as the head of PRO in the province, a decision that he told the newspaper The voice what “It does not generate any type of contradictions, neither ethical nor moral”.

With Pretto’s change of side, going to the lists that he was supposedly going to face from the PRO, versions of alleged “none” that Pretto would have been accumulating in recent years, it was mentioned to Mauricio Macri for his confrontation with Louis Judge, there was even talk of remnants from when Marcos Pena I typed lists and names. Regardless of the reasons that Pretto may invoke, the only thing certain is that the PRO will have a hard time digesting such a blow, forced to explain how the leader who was supposed to lead the sector became, with a stroke of the pen, one of the main candidates of the ruling party to face in just a few months.

Pretto was still on the PRO website as party president this Saturday.

The move of We make United for Córdoba It had been running like a rumor, which grew as the closing of the lists approached, but there were numerous calls to Pretto trying to avoid his decision, in a case similar to that of Omar de Marchi in Mendoza, who despite the fact that Rodríguez Larreta and Alfredo Cornejo tried to convince him not to break up, he ended up jumping off the path and putting JxC in an increasingly serious problem: giving the impression to his electorate, who is demanding agreements, the impression of “wild internals”.

In Córdoba Pretto will go as a candidate for vice mayor of Córdoba Capital, a formula that will be headed by Dr. Daniel Passerini, while Martín Llaryora as a candidate for governor will be seconded by the radical and Myrian Prunotto, and Juan Manuel Llamosas (mayor of Río Cuarto). He will be the candidate for the first provincial legislator.

Schiaretti’s move with Prunotto, licensed mayor at Estación Juárez Celman, was also important, but without the magnitude of Pretto’s, precisely because of the institutional position he occupied as head of the provincial PRO.

“We feel a betrayal”

Pedro Pretto’s change of path caused accusations of all kinds to cross in PRO Córdoba, some questioning Rodríguez Larreta and Rodrigo De Loredo, since, endorsed by the Buenos Aires head of government, Pretto was seen as a possible candidate for vice mayor in the formula of JxC led by Rodrigo De Loredo, after he in turn “abandoned” Luis Juez in the formula for the governorship. However, De Loredo closed with the national deputy Soher El Sukaria, vice president of the PRO in Córdoba, who harshly questioned Pretto, pointing out “We sincerely feel a betrayal, because whoever was the president of the party until hours ago never informed us of his negotiation and his situation.”

“We thought he was committed to Together for Change and we found out about this on the news,” added the leader close to María Eugenia Vidal, while from Patricia Bullrich’s sector it was demanded that the party be intervened in the Mediterranean province, to end the unusual situation that Pretto continued in the structure of the local PRO.

“Today more than ever, politics needs coherence and conviction. Leaders like the former president of @PROCba Javier Pretto damage citizen confidence and disappoint political conviction,” Soher El Sukaria said on his networks, specifying that “personal ambition can never be superior to a collective construction, our space came to change and transform, and we do that every day because we are the change or we are nothing”.

The head of the Juventud Nacional del PRO was also hard on Pretto, Pedro Roulet, that described the partisan headline of “to be a political chameleon”.

“I publicly ask you to resign, because this type of person should not be in politics, many of us get involved and try every day to change the image of this activity, so bastardized by attitudes precisely like that of Pretto”Roulette pointed out.

