Schiaretti chose Randazzo as vice president of his presidential formula

Governor Juan Schiaretti and presidential candidate for the space We Do for Our Country confirmed this Saturday that the national deputy Florencio Randazzo will be his running mate as a candidate for the vice presidency.

Randazzo had been sounding for a few days as a potential companion for Schiaretti, and this Saturday morning, hours after the lists closed, he was confirmed by the center political space headed by Schiaretti, in his first foray into the national scene as a candidate for the pink House.

Randazzo is part of the Federal Interblock in the Chamber of Deputies, a key piece of the legislative framework of which socialism and schiarettismo are also part.

The formula was confirmed by the economist Diego Bossio, campaign manager for We Do for Our Country.

The man from Buenos Aires was Minister of Interior Transport and Transportation in the last administration of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, a sector from which he moved away after 2015.

Schiaretti and Randazzo will compete in the Paso on August 13 as an expression of Peronism far from the crack, as the Cordovan president has been proclaiming.

some confirmations

A few hours before the expiration of the deadline for the presentation of the candidacies for the presidential elections on August 13, although Schiaretti works very secretively to put together the lists in the majority of the electoral districts of the country, there are some certainties, although not yet officialized.

National deputy Carlos Gutiérrez, one of the leaders closest to the governor, will head the list of candidates for national deputies in Córdoba.

The Rio Cuartense national legislator, whose term expires on December 10, could be accompanied as second candidate by the economist Alejandra Torres, secretary of Planning and Modernization of the municipal management of Martín Llaryora.

Torres is a partner of the province’s Finance Minister, Osvaldo Giordano. She did not have a political profile, but in recent years she has become involved in municipal management and on many occasions she has been seen in meetings organized by national senator Alejandra Vigo.

In a complicated economic context, with the Gutiérrez-Torres duo, Schiaretti seeks to have in the national Congress two issues that will be central to the next national government, whoever wins: political negotiation and economic discussion.

The Cordovan PJ puts only Gutiérrez’s bench at stake in this national election. The seats for Congress will be resolved in the general elections on October 22.

According to the polls conducted at the Civic Center, as a presidential candidate, Schiaretti now scores between 25 and 30 points, according to different consultants.

Those numbers are for the Paso of August. In October, with the rest of the presidential candidates confirmed, especially in the ruling party and in Together for Change, it is very likely that Schiaretti will lose votes when the parliamentary seats are resolved.

In this context, Schiaretti aspires to get at least two seats in the Lower House, which, if the candidacies are confirmed, would go to Gutiérrez and the economist Alejandra Torres.

On the other hand, Hilda “Chiche” Duhalde will lead the list of candidates for national deputies for the province of Buenos Aires.

The wife of former president Eduardo Duhalde would be accompanied in second place by the lavagnista Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez.

While the list for Parlasur would be headed by the former governor of Corrientes, José Antonio Romes Feris, head of the National Autonomist Party (PAN), one of the parties, which together with socialism, the Christian Democratic Party integrate and give legal support to the new alliance We Do for Our Country.

The economist Diego Bossio, campaign manager of the alliance led by Schiaretti, could head the list of deputy for the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (Caba).

There is a negotiation with the national deputy Graciela Camaño to lead the ballot of candidates for national senators for the province of Buenos Aires.

Camaño is a member of the Federal Interblock in Congress, but a few days ago he had approached Together for Change. From her environment, they denied that she was going to join the list of the opposition alliance and today she could be confirmed as a candidate in the space led by Schiaretti.

