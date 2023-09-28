Schiaretti: “I didn’t see Milei’s ideas being applied in any country”

The governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, stated that Javier Milei’s proposals are not applied in any country.

Schiaretti is complicated by unexpected problems: the Neonatal, the Penitentiary and the exhausted militancy

“I didn’t see Milei’s ideas being applied in any country. Milei’s triumph is the end of a cycle because people got tired of the crack.”said the presidential candidate of We Do for Our Country.

Regarding the management of Alberto Fernández, Schiaretti maintained that “Argentina is in a mess” and that “the last government destroyed it”.

“What there is is an end of era where Kirchnerism was hegemonic”he added in statements to CNN Argentina.

“I never had faith in this project because otherwise I would have been part of it. “Kirchnerism always had a feudal, autocratic policy”said Schiaretti.

Poverty

“40.1% poverty in Argentina. National pain and shame. The government and its economy minister Massa must explain to us how we get out. “Enough of the nonsense”the president wrote on his social network account X.

And then he added in a post: “This is the result of worrying more about the political agenda to remain in power than about the problems of the people”.

Debate

Schiaretti will participate next Sunday, October 1, in the first presidential debate along with Patricia Bullrich, Sergio Massa, Javier Milei and Myriam Bregman.

Presidential debate: Schiaretti will seek to highlight Córdoba and its management to contrast what Randazzo did

