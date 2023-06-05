Schiaretti on joining JxC: “Argentina needs a unity government”

In the midst of the fiery and tense debate that has been generated in Together for Change (JxC) by the proposal for the possible incorporation of Juan Schiaretti into an expanded opposition front facing the presidential elections, the Cordovan governor said that “Argentina needs a government of national unity.”

The dialogue was in the city of Villa Nueva, where he went to inaugurate a social sports center. The mandatary He was in favor of forming a “front of fronts” or a “new political coalition”but he avoided commenting on the internal debate that broke out in JvC.

“I have said, for two months, that Argentina, to leave behind long years of decadence and enter the path of progress, must have a government of national unity, of coalition”, affirmed the presidential candidate.

“For that, a program must first be made to form a front of fronts or a new political coalition; later, to participate in the elections, in which I am sure that we will be supported by the Argentine people, and, later, to create a government of national unity”, he added.

In this context, when questioned about the wounds that this debate has caused in leaders such as Juan Manuel Urtubey (PJ) from Salta or the candidate for governor of Córdoba for JxC, Luis Juez, Schiaretti stated: “With Urtubey, we have spoken and he has his doubts about making a front of fronts and it seems to me that it is reasonable. In relation to provincial issues, here we are talking about Argentina. Each one of the members of this new political alternative can support in each jurisdiction the candidate that seems convenient to them”.

Besides, Asked if the PRO presidential candidate, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, made him any specific electoral proposal, he replied: “No, he has not made me any formal offer. We have not talked about candidacies.

“I have coincidences and it seems reasonable to me that those of us who propose the culture of production and work and want to leave the crack behind can compete in a STEP. In this sense, we agree on this with Gerardo Morales, Facundo Manes and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta ”, he added.