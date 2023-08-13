“Schlagerstrandparty 2023”: Ross Antony slips in the bathtub | Entertainment

He himself laughed heartily at this misstep…

Entertainer Ross Antony (49) had a minor mishap on Florian Silbereisen’s ARD show “The Big Schlager Beach Party” on Saturday evening: his performance included a bathtub that almost killed the singer! The faux pas also amused the host.

Beatrice Egli (35) sang with showmaster Silbereisen “Only we know”

Photo: MDR/JürgensTV/Beckmann

The Schlager party was recorded four weeks ago in the Gelsenkirchen amphitheater. The weather: modest.

Filming suspended

Filming even had to be interrupted for half an hour due to heavy rain. On TV you saw how Florian Silbereisen kept asking the show’s meteorologist about the weather conditions. A snippet was also shown from the break.

The spectacle was held under the motto “We celebrate the 80s”. A journey through time – not only for Schlager fans. Music icons of the wild decade were on stage. Pop stars like Samantha Fox (57), Limahl (64) and Paul Young (67), NDW veteran Joachim Witt (74), cult singer Marianne Rosenberg (68) and many others.

In the end, Roland Kaiser (71) even had a huge fireworks display. Florian Silbereisen happy after his “Schlagerstrandparty”: “In the end, even the weather god meant well with us”

Photo: MDR/JürgensTV/Beckmann

Ross Antony insisted on performing the first hit of his great idol. Kylie Minogue’s “I Should Be So Lucky” became “That’s why there is love” in the singer’s German version. In the beginning, the prankster sat in a bathtub in a striped one-piece suit. Kylie’s video inspired him to do it. He was then pushed behind a screen by the dancers, together with the tub, where he slipped into a new outfit.

Ross Antony totally lost!

For the audience, the performance went smoothly. But appearances were deceptive. Ross Antony burst out laughing when he revealed to Flori: “I have a story to tell you. I slipped in the bathtub. Guess it took a little longer.”

Actually, the costume change should probably go a little faster. The singer completely off the mark: “You should have seen that behind the scenes. I was like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god!’”

Of course, bright yellow rubber duckies should not be missing from a bathtub performance

Photo: Christian Schroedter

Even Silbereisen threw himself away.

They also outshined the bad weather with a good mood: pop star Jürgen Drews (78) and his wife Ramona (49) were in the audience when their daughter Joelina (27) was on stage with Lucas Cordalis (56) and performed a duet.

First appearance after cancer

For her parents it was the first public appearance after Ramona survived cancer. As BILD reported, a malignant skin tumor was discovered in the 49-year-old, which has now been successfully treated.

Jürgen Drews celebrated the wild 80s again

Photo: Schneider Press

When Joelina sang, dad had tears in his eyes. His daughter on stage: “I hope he’s proud of me.” Not the only moment of goosebumps in Silbereisen’s revival show.

ESC star also had cancer

ESC icon Nicole (58) also has cancer behind her. She was now able to happily tell the moderator: “A few weeks ago I received the most beautiful news in my life: I am completely healthy.” The news also touched Florian Silbereisen.

Nicole (58) is doing well again after surviving the illness

Photo: MDR/JürgensTV/Beckmann

It was the show of surprises. Joachim Witt and Marianne Rosenberg stood together on a big stage for the first time and sang their duet “In our time”.

Schlager star Ute Freudenberg (67, “Jugendliebe”), who has been living with Parkinson’s for years, announced the end of her career at Silbereisen next year. She promised: “I’ll just work as much as I rarely do this year and experience the best aspects of my job.”

Matthias Reim (65) performed with his son Julian (27) and Thomas Anders (60) not only delighted fans of the 80s with a medley of “Modern Talking” songs.

The XXL fireworks made the Schlager evening perfect…

