Schmitt hits 4 hits at historic start; Giants beat Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Casey Schmitt had four more hits, including a two-run homer, while Alex Cobb shut Arizona into the eighth inning of the San Francisco Giants’ 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

Schmitt hit a 443-foot homer, depositing the ball on the second deck of the stands, above the Diamondbacks bullpen, in the second inning against Tommy Henry (1-1).

Called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Schmitt finished 4 for 4 with an RBI double. He is 8-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs in three games.

Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio is the only other player since 1920 with at least eight hits, four RBIs and four runs scored in his first three games, according to OptaSTATS.

Schmitt, 24, was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft out of San Diego State.

Cobb (3-1) improved his ERA to 1.70 with 7 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out three.

For the Giants, Venezuelans Thairo Estrada 4-0, Wilmer Flores 5-0.

For the Diamondbacks, the Dominicans Ketel Marte 4-1, Geraldo Perdomo 3-0. The Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from 4-1. Venezuelan Gabriel Moreno 3-0.

