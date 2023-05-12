Home » Schmitt hits 4 hits at historic start; Giants beat Diamondbacks
Entertainment

Schmitt hits 4 hits at historic start; Giants beat Diamondbacks

by admin
Schmitt hits 4 hits at historic start; Giants beat Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Casey Schmitt had four more hits, including a two-run homer, while Alex Cobb shut Arizona into the eighth inning of the San Francisco Giants’ 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

Schmitt hit a 443-foot homer, depositing the ball on the second deck of the stands, above the Diamondbacks bullpen, in the second inning against Tommy Henry (1-1).

Called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Schmitt finished 4 for 4 with an RBI double. He is 8-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs in three games.

Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio is the only other player since 1920 with at least eight hits, four RBIs and four runs scored in his first three games, according to OptaSTATS.

Schmitt, 24, was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft out of San Diego State.

Cobb (3-1) improved his ERA to 1.70 with 7 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out three.

For the Giants, Venezuelans Thairo Estrada 4-0, Wilmer Flores 5-0.

For the Diamondbacks, the Dominicans Ketel Marte 4-1, Geraldo Perdomo 3-0. The Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from 4-1. Venezuelan Gabriel Moreno 3-0.

See also  "He was thrown by the windshield": details of the Pulga Rodríguez accident

You may also like

The sequel to the popular Otome game “Amnesia:...

Honorary degree to Giorgio Armani from the Cattolica...

Mariano Martínez on Nico Cabré: “We have confidence,...

The most “expensive” campaign in the history of...

“Return to Seoul”, a profound reflection on identity

The twin sister has been missing for more...

Santa Cruz joins the provinces that split their...

Avocado pie recipe, Rodolfo’s dish that dazzled the...

Eovaldi strikes out 12 as Rangers shut out...

Madness in the west: they fainted from a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy