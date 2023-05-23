Home » Schoeps Releases All Black Studio Set 75th Anniversary Edition
Schoeps Mikrofone celebrates its 75th anniversary with a special limited edition studio set.

Schoeps is a German manufacturer of high-quality small-diaphragm condenser microphones, which are favored by many professionals for different purposes and fields. The company’s products have been featured in films and on stages and studios across the globe. The history of the Schoeps Mikrofone includes many significant contributions to microphone technology, and their microphones have been used in countless important productions, including recording and broadcasting as well as film and video.

As part of the anniversary, Schoeps has released a limited edition set consisting of the V4 studio microphone and a pair of modular Colette series cardioid microphones (CMC 6 + MK 4). These mics, as well as the metal case, have a special black finish engraved with the vintage Schoeps logo. Inside the case, the mics also come with a message from Uli Schoeps, son of the company’s current owner and founder.

Limited to 75 sets, this set of mics is likely to become a popular collectible and definitely a great addition to a studio’s mic collection.

This set is available to order now. Price is $6234 (US) / €5049 (Europe).

For more information visit:
https://www.schoeps.de/en/products/all-black-studio-set

