Schönberg Music Education Prize LEARN TO HEAR – mica

The Schönberg Music Education Prize LEARN TO HEAR, initiated by the Arnold Schönberg Center, will be awarded in cooperation with the Institute for Music Pedagogical Research, Music Didactics and Elementary Music Making (IMP) of the mdw University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna in five consecutive years from 2023.

The concept, which was awarded a prize by a jury, is aimed at conveying Arnold Schönberg’s compositional oeuvre and interdisciplinary artistic influence, the music of the Vienna School and its legacy in contemporary music. The practical implementation of the award-winning mediation concept will take place as part of a »Listening Session« on Arnold Schoenberg Center. Together with the participants, new aural paths are opened up to promote understanding of the music of Schönberg, his students and artistic heirs/successors. The call for applications takes place on an annually changing topic and for different target groups.

The awarding of the €3,000 prize Schönberg Music Education Prize for an outstanding submission is made by a jury (consisting of IMP and ASC). The award ceremony will take place on Arnold Schoenberg Center instead of.

What is wanted?

The submitted concept should be a workshop format that can include lecture parts, interactive phases, discussions and music examples. In the first year of the award, it is aimed at interested adults, whereby no previous knowledge should/need to be required in the sense of openness. The time should be around 90 minutes. The aim is to introduce the participants to the music of Arnold Schönberg with relish.

Who can apply?

Applicants must be either students or graduates (maximum 8 years after graduation) of the mdw. The submitted concept must not have been submitted to another call for tenders or implemented beforehand.

What are the selection criteria for the award?

• Orientation towards topic and target group

• Originality

• Quality of mediation

• Professional foundation

• Practicability

How to apply?

must be submitted

1) a completed submission form (-> DOWNLOAD)

2) A detailed project concept including (preliminary) project calculation: The concept should be a maximum of 4 pages and contain the idea of ​​the workshop. The basic idea of ​​conveying music and the process are to be described, with particular attention being paid to the way in which the participants of the workshop are actively involved. The calculation (incl. technical requirements) should also include a maximum of 1 page.

3) CVs of all applicants

How does the selection process work?

Please send the completed submission form, the project concept and the CV electronically to [email protected] by October 2, 2023 at the latest. The jury will select a winning project by October 20, 2023. The announcement will be made on October 23, 2023.

Those interested have the opportunity to Information event at the Arnold Schönberg Center (Friday, June 2 and Friday, June 30, 10 a.m.) to find out about the possibilities of researching the topic. Registration to [email protected].

Funding comes from funds from the Arnold Schönberg Center Educational Endowment.

Initiative, idea and concept: Therese Muxeneder (Arnold Schoenberg CenterWien)

Project management mdw: Axel Petri Prize (IMP)