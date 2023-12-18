School, women writers erased from school curricula

It’s official: from today, in Italy, in the budget law there are 40 million euros earmarked for anti-violence centres, shelter and freedom income – a completely new measure, the latter, designed to support the autonomy of women victims of violence , followed in their liberation process by specialized centers recognized by the regions and social services, especially if minor children are also involved. Not only that: last November 22nd, in the wake of the Cecchettin femicide, the necessary debate on the rampant and pervasive patriarchal culture finally began, and the Meloni government presented the guidelines of the brand new “Relationship Education” – expected thirty hours extracurriculars for high school students.

Everything is beautiful, beautiful: yet, school literature programs continue to exclude female voices. The Italian historical and cultural narrative is systematically and terribly male: male high school students are now taught, in addition to the school curriculum, how to behave like “respectable” boys and how to treat girls of the same age properly, but no trace of the importance culture of women in the Italian panorama. Here, there is nothing of the female voice in school curricula, everything is inevitably and primarily male: history belongs to men, literature too. And if Virginia Woolf claimed that the female presence in literature was very scarce because women had never been granted “a room of their own”, a space and time to dedicate themselves to writing, we ask ourselves today whether this is actually the case or whether rather , systematically, women’s voices have been deliberately erased from cultural history. Perhaps both things are true.

No trace of Caterina da Siena, Sibilla Aleramo, Goliarda Sapienza or Alba de Céspedes, in the school programmes. No trace of the 18th century female poets, very numerous, if we consider the registers of the online database Women in Arcadia (1690-1800), which lists over 450 members of the Accademia dell’Arcadia. Among these, Ippolita Sforza, the “orator princess” – and the nickname with which she managed to be remembered says a lot about her attitude towards these literary figures: first princesses, then everything else. And then again Faustina Maratti Zappi, Corilla Olimpica, Caterina Percoto, Teresa Bandettini, Fortunata Sulgher Fantastici, Rosa Taddei, Teresa Gnoli, Elena Montecchia, Gaetana Passerini, Diodata Saluzzo and Luisa Amalia Paladini, and a thousand others. An endless list of perfect strangers, in short.

Yet, these women wrote, sometimes even published. But we have no idea who they are. And today’s students won’t even know it: school programs have remained the same despite all the debates in the world, the same goes for university ones. Not even the highest levels of education can tell us anything more about these invisible female writers: 91% of Italian literature university programs are made up of authors, and only a paltry 9% remains for female authors. Women are also absent from books: according to the results of a survey on anthologies of Italian literature, female representation is extremely low, ranging from a paltry 2.74% to 8.83%.

An even more extraordinary fact: the female voice, in every era, has remained the same voice that rises in the contemporary debate. In other words: we are not at all as “advanced” as we think we are. Among the themes dearest to nineteenth-century poets, in fact, we find motherhood, solidarity between women and female pain, above all as a sense of inadequacy towards art, generally a male priority. They are voices that attempt to appropriate a space forbidden and prohibited by male – in this case cultural – violence. We can well say that little has changed since then: women’s discomfort with the imbalances of power between the sexes has remained the same, as has the all-female desire to fight to change things. But the desire to silence these voices has also remained identical: and we find ourselves, centuries later, with school programs that still present men as the only holders of vox literary, while the new, dazzling “Relationship Education” thinks it can teach boys how to behave with young ladies, strictly outside the school curriculum: almost lessons in “etiquette” and good manners, which have little to do with strength of culture, in short. A culture that remains, despite everything, systematically androcentric.