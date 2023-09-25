schools complain about acts of violence and educational reform

School students and teachers General José de San Martín of Neuquén carry out a sit-in in the institution in repudiation of the acts of violence lived last week. On the other hand, the educational community of CPEM 12 marched to the Provincial Council of Education to demand new curricular design at secondary level.

In repudiation of the acts of violence that occurred last week at the Gral José de San Martín school in Neuquén, the students decided cut Argentina Avenue and make a sitting at school, which started at 8 and they say it will remain until 6.

In statements with AM Cumbre radio, Lihue, a student at the school, expressed: “We are demanding that the directors give us a response after the attitudes they had on Wednesday in the institution.”

The students claim acts of violence from the same family to different students. “We ask that you use the protocols that we ourselves organized to support the violated students,” the student reported.

In relation to the actions of the directors of the place, Lihue denounced that “Currently the school does not provide an answer, we ask that you please go out and provide answers for everyone.”

Court and protest in Neuquén: CPEM 12 students demand educational reform

He president of the Cpem 12 student center, Gustavo Chandiainformed BLACK RIVER RADIOwhich at 9:30 began the mobilization from the school to the Provincial Council of Education, demanding the new curricular design at the secondary level and will remain in place until 5:00 p.m. “We are complaining about the issue that the children do not agree with the curricular design, the issue of content and hours” he detailed.

Chandia explained that the new design reduces the workload of teachers in the classroom and, therefore, the content is reduced. The students, “They had three hours a week and now they will have one hour a week because the other two would be used by teachers to plan”explained the president of the student center.

In relation to the content, Chandia commented that new subjects were added but that it is reduced, so students do not arrive prepared to start new subjects. «The issue of content, I am not going to deny that the subjects they added are very goodand I think it’s very good, but the issue is that they reduce the content,” he said.

Listen to the president of the Cpem 12 student center, Gustavo Chandia, on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

