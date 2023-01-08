Home Entertainment Sci-fi film “Dune 2” actor news Blake Nelson joins the crew – yqqlm
Original title: Sci-fi film “Dune 2” actor news Blake Nelson joins the crew

1905 Film NewsThe much-watched sci-fi film has revealed a brand new actor news. It is understood that the actor who once had an outstanding performance in “The Wonderful Idea of ​​Guillermo del Toro” successfully joined the crew.

Although the role of Tim Blake Nelson is still being kept under wraps, any role is indispensable for a movie as grand as “Dune 2”. The film was finalized at the end of last year. It continued the team of the previous work. It continued to be directed by Hans Zimmer. The actors such as , , , and so on returned. Dame IV, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, as Lady Margo.

“Dune” is adapted from the Hugo Award and Nebula Award-winning work of the same name. In addition, the shooting of “Dune 3” has also been put on the agenda. In March of this year, Denis Villeneuve had already written the script of the film. He once said: “The plan of the first film is to let people accept the world, and the second film can let people understand the world further. In fact, the pressure of making the two films is similar, but we are still preparing for it. In the middle. The script has basically been written, and there are still some finishing touches to be done.” According to the plan, the release time of “Dune 2” is set on November 3, 2023.Return to Sohu to see more

