Scientists Successfully Extract and Decode Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ from Brain Waves Using Artificial Intelligence

Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Extract and Decode Song from Brain Recordings

Scientists have achieved a groundbreaking feat by successfully extracting and decoding a song from brain recordings, with the help of artificial intelligence, electrodes, and brain waves. For their first-of-its-kind experiment, the team of researchers selected Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ as the song of choice. The results obtained from this experiment have encouraged the researchers to further develop this innovative technique.

Previous research from the University of Berkeley, California, has demonstrated that musical stimuli can cause the brain to light up when studied with electroencephalograms. Building on this knowledge, the scientists discovered that it’s also possible to reverse the process. By reading the data obtained from the electrodes, they were able to generate a replica of a sound or song that was processed in the mind.

To accomplish this feat, the researchers utilized brain recordings from 29 test subjects, with a total of 2,268 electrodes attached. During the experiment, the participants were played ‘Another Brick in the Wall’, while the team closely studied three specific brain regions: the superior temporal gyrus, the sensory motor cortex, and the inferior frontal gyrus.

The scientists’ primary goal was to determine which brain patterns corresponded to musical stimuli, including pitch, harmony, and rhythm. To achieve this, they developed a machine learning model that examined the correlation and coincidence of brain activity while the participants listened to music. Their artificial intelligence (AI) was able to identify the sections in the recorded data that represented the music, treating them as distinct musical memory units.

From there, the researchers transformed the most distinctive part of the Pink Floyd song into a spectrogram representation. By converting the musical piece into wave information, the AI was able to identify and translate it. Finally, using trained recognition software, the scientists reconstructed the brain recordings in the form of identifiable digital sounds.

Although the resulting reconstruction was not an exact replica, analysis revealed that it was 43% similar to the spectrographic signature of ‘Another Brick in the Wall’. However, the audio track still retained enough similarity to recognize the song, albeit with an underwater-like quality. The team acknowledged that, for a first experiment of its kind, their results were quite impressive. With further research and refinement, the extraction of sounds from the brain is expected to become much more accurate.

This groundbreaking research opens up exciting possibilities for understanding how music is processed and stored in the brain. It also holds potential in fields such as neurology and psychology, where further exploration could help in decoding the complexities of the brain’s response to music and its impact on individuals. With continued advancements in artificial intelligence and brain recording technologies, the future of auditory neuroscience looks promising.

