Scioli challenged the regulations of Unión por la Patria and overheats the internal

He space Peronist “United We Will Triumph”, which promotes the presidential candidacy by Daniel Scioli by the pro-government Union for the Homeland (UxP) front, presented today in the Judiciary a challenge to the regulation of that coalition for the representation of minorities in the ballots of pre-candidates for deputies and senators of the province of Buenos Aires.

In the presentation text, which bears the signature of the attorneys Javier Marcelo García and Víctor Eduardo Hortel, Unidos Triunfaremos formulated a challenge to the constitutive act of UxP and requested the “modification” and “adaptation” of that “constitutional order” document.

The document was presented before the Buenos Aires federal judge with electoral jurisdiction, Alejo Ramos Padilla; before the president of the Buenos Aires Electoral Board, Sergio Torres, and before the UxP Electoral Board.

Scioli’s presentation comes a few days after Vice President Cristina Kirchner questioned Alberto Fernández and Scioli himself. “When from the party itself they threaten to go to the judicial party with everything that has happened to meo –and he no longer speaks from causes and conviction, but from assassination attempts and impunity for those who planned- some did not put in that, but they do put in going to the judicial party”.

The proxies challenged the tenth clause of the UxP constitutive act insofar as it provides for a “mechanism for assigning positions in the lists of pre-candidates to provincial deputies and senators and titular and substitute councilors that violates the right to representation of minorities enshrined in articles 59 and 60 of the Constitution of the province of Buenos Aires and 38 of the National Constitution».

«The Constitution of the province of Buenos Aires establishes that political parties are free to exercise their activities as long as they respect the provisions of the National Constitution and the Constitution of the Province and, likewise, grants constitutional trait to the rights of representativeness of the minorities,” added the text of the presentation.

The sector that promotes the candidacies of Scioli for president and Victoria Tolosa Paz as governor also indicated that “the representation of party minorities is a fundamental piece for the functioning and health of the democratic State, preventing the internal democracy of parties and alliances be merely formal.”

Thus, they explained, “the constitutional right to the representation of minorities implies that the lists of candidates must reflect different internal party groups so that ultimately it is ensured that the will of the party synthesizes the opinion of the whole and not only of the party majority.” ».

The sector questioned, as an example, that in the UxP party act “in relation to provincial deputies, it is provided that the minority will be awarded in 7th or 8th place, and 12th or 13th place (depending on the corresponding Electoral Section). )”, and pointed out that “this will be the case even in the case of a difference of one vote between the minority and the majority”.

The Security Minister and representative of Unidos Triunfaremos, Aníbal Fernández, had announced in the morning that the sector would appear before the Justice to make the claim, three days after the closing of the lists for the PASO on August 13.

«We are going to make the proposal in writing in Justice for all the obstacles that they generated for us to participate. Likewise, Scioli and all his colleagues are going to compete, “Fernández had anticipated.





