Scioli in the campaign: “Because of my experience and track record, Cristina would vote for me”

In an interview given to Argentine Newsthe presidential candidate Daniel Scioli assured this Saturday that he believes that Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner I would vote for him in the primaries “For my experience and my trajectory”, and rejected the confrontations within the brand new Unión por la Patria label, assuring that “I would accompany Sergio Massa if he lost on August 13.” In addition, he referred to the bid that broke out last Wednesday for the electoral floors, where the Buenos Aires Justicialista Party charged against him and Alberto Fernández.

A week after the closing of the lists, the eternal cultivator of “faith and hope”, spoke of his relationship with Vice President Cristina Kirchner, relativized the pressure that there was to lower his candidacy and even pointed out, when asked who he believes that the former president would vote: “CI think Cristina would vote for me, because of my experience, trajectory, because of my vision of the futureIn addition, he stated that he agrees with CFK’s vision of “reviewing the agreement with the IMF”.

After a hot week within the renowned Unión por la Patria, a space where he seeks to dispute an internal that seems inexorable, he denied that Aníbal Fernández has threatened to prosecute the dispute over the entry of deputies to the lists and added: “If there is someone who has never prosecuted politics… In my life I have made a complaint to no one. To no one.”

In dialogue with the journalist Sofía Rojas, he stressed that he feels better prepared than in the presidential election he lost to Mauricio Macri in 2015 and added that in the next few days he will say who his running mate is.

– You hear him say that you are more prepared than in 2015. What is different this time and why do you think you arrive better? .

– Life is improvement, self-criticism, permanent learning. Brazil contributed to the experience I had, in the geopolitical vision, a specialization in different topics. I am convinced of representing and interpreting what the Argentine people expect from their next President, values ​​that have to do with predictability, confidence, good sense, moderation, with the ability to reach an agreement and I think it had a great impact, positively, because I had to deploy all my skill I also believe that time is a great computer and vindicator. Out there many things were not seen, they were not appreciated, people do not keep it in mind, from the debate in 2015, my sense of responsibility, my consistency of having always been in the same political space.

– What does your candidacy contribute to the political map?

– Amplitude, potentiality. The path of unity is guaranteed at the end of the STEP. My 25-year political career is a testament to respect, commitment, and giving back. Besides, my career began with a STEP in the Federal Capital. Since I was able to win that STEP, I can make a great general election.

Daniel Scioli and Alberto Fernández in Brazil.

– What differentiates you from the other Unión por la Patria aspirants?

– I respect all of you and the day after the country needs you all. We need all of us who are inside the front and also go in search of other political spaces. At a time when the alternatives and decisions that the Argentine people will have to make are already concentrating and reducing. Mine is not against anyone, it is in favor of the country, of the national industry, of production. Also recognition of inflation, of salaries that are not enough, of the problem of insecurity.

– What is the role of President Alberto Fernández in your candidacy?

– I assume my candidacy with total responsibility and personal decision. He is a man with a deep sense of democratic responsibility, he promotes the PASO, mentioning that for this time on the front it is the best that the computer be and the will of the popular people who is the best candidate.

I think that what he is looking for is to project the country into the future other than starting over, and in that, the context in which he had to govern must be taken into account: pandemic, drought, war. I would like to face everything, build on what has been built. I do not agree that everything should be dynamited. The country is on the move, with problems. I am the guarantee that people who have returned to work have a better salary.

– Did you expect more from Alberto Fernández regarding your candidacy?

– I never expected the President of the Nation to meddle in a party issue, in these internal issues and once the popular will is defined he will give his opinion. He has sought at all times to preserve the unity of space even when the discussion outside is inside.

– An electoral campaign demands a significant investment. Do you think you can finance it?

– There are the free spaces for all the parties, the funds that are distributed to all the candidates. In my case, I don’t have to do a traditional campaign: I’m not going to bother people with actions. I am going to go to their places of work, speaking to the different sectors and giving them the reasons why I am going to ask for their vote. I am not going to be promising magical solutions or bothering people, taking time away from their family and their work. I know, it’s a matter of generating empathy, being close and not making mistakes. It has been demonstrated many times in history, otherwise the one who is most economically powerful would win the elections.

– Is there a STEP or do you think there is room to agree on a candidate? .

-There is STEP. It is a triumph of party democracy, besides it is a law, all candidates must go through them, although in some spaces there may be only one candidate and in others a STEP. In 2021 he demonstrated how (Diego) Santilli and (Facundo) Manes ended up empowering… (Mauricio) Macri in 2015. Some are afraid of the STEP photo. In 2015 I won by 14 points and then I ended up losing the election on ballot. If it is done in constructive terms…

– Then, why did it generate so much internal noise?

– We have made an agreement, let’s look forward now.

– If you are proposed to be the consensus candidate, would you consider it? .

– The best thing is a STEP, it is not my issue. (Agustín) Rossi, (Juan) Grabois said it, Wado (de Pedro) said it.

– Why do they question you then? .

– I don’t feel it. We are discussing and debating the Presidency of the Nation, the path towards it. If I want to be the goalscorer for Villa La Ñata, I’m going to eat some kick. When I wanted to race in a boat and be a world champion, look what happened to me. It is not that everyone can agree, but there is a decision that has been made, on August 13 there is a STEP in the country and within the front. Let the wonderful power of the popular will be the one that orders the candidacies, who they think is the best to face the challenges that the country has.

– How is your bond with Cristina? Did she call him her? How did she receive criticism from her? .

– It is a bond of respect and affection. Sometimes they put things in Cristina’s mouth… Cristina has to speak directly, she says what she thinks, and makes the decisions that she makes. Some interpret the gestures, what she meant.

– In Santa Cruz he spoke. He did not give names, but he spoke…

-He did not give names, so as the saying goes, whoever fits the tunic should put it on. I’ve been through so many… It’s his point of view and I can have mine.

Cristina Kirchner and Daniel Scioli

– Do you have conversations with her now?

– Now I haven’t spoken for a while. In December we exchanged messages, they invited me to the event on May 25 when it was the 20th anniversary that I took office with Néstor (Kirchner). She knows that I am one of the most reliable and predictable people in space, because she has seen it for 20 years since we started the formula with Néstor. I think he would vote for me, based on experience, track record, my vision of the future, for many things that I agree with regard to the need to industrialize reality, synergies in the public-private sphere, the knowledge economy, because it is necessary to review agreement with the IMF.

– And with Máximo Kirchner?

– Of respect. I have met on different occasions, we have eaten roasts together, normal.

-And regarding the regulation?

– Alberto Pérez carries that with him and Victoria Tolosa Paz, but I have seen each other many times socially and politically.

– Is there any scenario in which Scioli lowers his candidacy? .

– At this point, it is not that I compete, the Peronist people want to participate and decide and I echo that.

– Is there a running mate?

– We will announce it in the next few days.

Máximo Kirchner, president of the PJ of Buenos Aires.

– How did you take the statement from the Buenos Aires PJ?

– What’s STEP.

– And regarding the critics?

– There are always tensions at this stage. If there is someone who has never prosecuted politics… In my life I have filed a complaint against no one. To nobody.

– Aníbal Fernández said that if necessary he was going to…

– Aníbal said that if necessary he would look for the regulation to be respected.

– Yes, via the Electoral Court.

– But he didn’t say it in a threatening tone, far from it. But hey, that’s it: let’s bring tranquility to people, peace, expectation.

– You recently said that if elected, Patricia Bullrich would be “very necessary.” So that?.

– I said that the times to come are needed… I do not personalize it in her or in any other leader. Only against the world, in the time to come we are going to have to agree on State policies, meeting points. I take initiatives while also listening to others. I listen to ideas and proposals, when (Javier) Milei talks about simplifying taxes, ordering the State… Those are things on which one agrees.

– How is your relationship with the opposition?

– Good. It has always been respectful because they have seen me throughout all these years. Being president of the Senate, I had a very good relationship, and my father in life was a great friend of (Raúl) Alfonsín, promoter of his presidential candidacy and his presidency. I have many friends of radicalism. I speak with Manes, (Horacio Rodríguez) Larreta… Yes, it is one of the things that society is asking for. What are they terrified of? Because otherwise it seems that they leave me in a ridiculous place. They drove me crazy every time I went to ExpoAgro and this year they were all there, queuing up at the opening to see who could take the prettiest photo with the directors of Clarín and news. Let’s see, let’s say things how they are, at this point.

– Are you saying it because of Wado de Pedro?

– We’re talking about whoever. They are horrified when I go to TN, sorry… Look at the programs that have gone, and it’s good that they do. When I go, it’s wrong; and when the other does it is fine. Enough of those things.

– Why do they do it?

– What do I know, I do what I have to do and I’m doing what people ask me and need me to do for the time to come. Harmony, coexistence.

– Do you think that Kirchnerism wants to boycott your candidacy?

– No. Some put Alberto (Fernández) in the lead. Alberto is the President and I am a candidate. Let’s put things in their place.

– There is talk of indirect support for your candidacy.

– Alberto’s support is for PASO. Yesterday he went out to support Unión por la Patria, that’s it.

– He seems very confident. But if you don’t win, what will you do? .

– Accompany.

– Even if it’s Sergio Massa?

– I will accompany whoever, I do not put a name. With me inside there is no problem, the problem is with the people with the things that are happening.