Scioli turned his back on Cristina, Máximo and Massa

A lifetime was spent waiting. A compliment, a congratulation, an affectionate gesture. She see her, at least, that she receive it. Or that she answers the phone. There was no gratitude in more than two decades of due obedience: it only garnered oligarchic contempt. Not to mention the misery of organizations that reviewed his privacy, the signing of eventual concessions, the ventures of his wife and, incidentally, fueled a campaign in the media denouncing him for inspiring conspiracies, making fun of him.

Wednesday night Daniel Scioli broke that oppressive confinementthe shell that he imposed as a sentence Cristina de Kirchner and, in Palermo’s Don Julio grill, finally smiled: it was he who this time dodged her phone callsHe didn’t return messages either. Became independent: from humiliation to rebirth. Even if his revenge is momentary, in a moment punishment to the kingdom of the whip and the penin the Just started wrestling, his key turned his back on Néstor’s widow, his son Máximo and the minister Sergio Massa.

Of course, the result of this Olympic sport, in addition to being transitory, can be prostituted to the professionalism of the catch, to the farce of Pro Wrestling that so seduces the Americans. Policy allows those games. The truth is that apparently Scioli was enabled to compete within the ruling party thanks to the fact that Máximo Kirchner provided him with guarantees to present himself, according to a statement from Kirchner himself. A funny opportunistic. A partisan attitude so generous that it is under suspicion: she anticipated what she knew that the electoral justice was going to pronounce.

Discussions aside, the Pichichi —under the cunning baton of Alberto Fernández, his “brother” of the soulaccording to what they confess, advanced against the expressed will of Cristina and Massa, both convinced that there would be no STEP in the PJ, invoking the convenience of a list of unity and of being represented by a single candidate.

Rarity: Cristina, who perceives herself as “outlawed” as those who adopt another gender, trans, lesbian, androgynous or non-conforming, a victim of lawfare according to their own messages, was in favor of outlawing Scioli. And any other applicant. Almost shrinking discrimination. But, now, his requests have ceased to be orders, he entered a notorious decline, to the point that this week he decided to delete the Tucuman from his Index Juan Manzurtook him out of exile as if he forgave him and placed him in the photograph next to Pedro’s Wado, in a project to liquidate the ruling party that not even an innocent person had imagined. At least Nero played the flute.

Surprising, while it lasts, Alberto’s crush on dissolving 20 years of Christianity, burying herself, promoting a mini rebellion attached to Scioli (although now both maintain that they are distant from each other). The task of a litigation lawyer more than that of a professor. In this high-risk maneuver, moreover, he included his Minister of Economy, today of laborious meloneo to Cristina, his former friend and now an open enemy, whose wife Malena believed she had intimidated Argentine society itself when she warned: “Sergio or chaos.” Megalomania is priceless.

But that assertion melted like ice cream. Scioli, apparently, has just ruined Massa’s presidential obsessionwhich increases the extreme aversion against Malena’s ambassador to Brazil, who holds him responsible for some criminal episode that occurred in his home during the governorship of the motorboat. robberies and secrets. In a public, reckless manner, she had to shout at him at the door of a bar, yelling at him: “Lining, lining.” If he hadn’t been missing an arm, he would have even knocked him over.. She was more frank than those responsible for State Intelligence who were distracted by the murder of one of his most important cadres, when police forces from the province shot him treacherously and later offered an explanation for the Billiken of the century. past.

To top, Scioli-Alberto have formed a Bermuda triangle for Kirchnerism with the Pepe Albistur-Victoria Tolosa Paz couple, also anxious to make amends for Cristina’s grievances: the human need to respond to damage with another damage. And in the particular case of confronted ladies, it is affirmed that the hostility is superior to that of the men. Although the confrontation may be more boring, that is why only the cockfight, not the chicken fight, arouses interest, despite the fact that they are also bellicose among themselves.

In the Buenos Aires offices of Albistur, various Peronist ambulances with injured people have been parked, people separated by La Cámpora, who seek justice with their past, reparation and, of course, charges. On this point and the incidence of the inmate in the province of Buenos Aires, also on Wednesday there was another key dinner. Protagonists, the now divorced Martin Insaurraldegovernment minister of Axel Kicillofand the rubble maximum kirchner. Both in tune, not very tender with the governor, whom he still they would like to send to the presidential stratosphere: it is not enough for them to intervene in the administration, although it arouses more concern than Axel insists on being re-elected.

He obviously rejects the gallows of the struggle for the Casa Rosada, he prefers the calm and Masonic climate of the city of diagonals. Cristina decides on this outcome, as is known. Finally, her star dims, but she doesn’t go out. At least in the Buenos Aires sky. Those who observed the meeting also dreamed that before this Saturday some resource would appear to blow up the combo Scioli-Alberto-Toulouse Paz, be it judicial or otherwise. No one believes, not even the candidate himself, that he has been at the starting line with a toy boat.

