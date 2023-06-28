Scorpio | July Horoscope Analysis_Jupiter_Interpersonal Relationship_Aspects

Original Title: Scorpio | July Horoscope Analysis

Hello, I am Duoerbao, today I will talk about the overall fortune of Scorpio in July!

2023 is actually a year for Scorpio to develop in an all-round way, and it is quite a rewarding year for Scorpio. Especially when it comes to feelings and relationships.

After Jupiter changed its sign to Taurus, because of the influence of Mars, it actually did not show the good omen that Jupiter should have. Although you will feel the faster pace and busy work since Jupiter changed signs, but your career is still in a relatively stable trend. Although there are noble people to help, but still unable to go further.

When Mars comes to Virgo in mid-July, Jupiter will give you a different performance.

With the help of Jupiter, you will take a new leap and gain noble people with their own resources and contacts. The appearance of noble people will allow you to be discovered by more people and gain public recognition and praise. At the same time, you will have the opportunity to obtain good resources and opportunities.

Beginning in July, Scorpio will appreciate the advantages of win-win cooperation.

Career:

At the beginning of July, Neptune is retrograde in Pisces, which will allow Scorpio to take advantage of the trend of the general environment to make his career have a better sustainable development trend.

Scorpio will also face some challenges and unknowns under the influence of the general environment, but challenges herald a turning point for Scorpio, and unknowns represent a new beginning for Scorpio. Coupled with the help of Jupiter, Scorpio is likely to usher in a brand new development trend.

With the arrival of the full moon in Capricorn in July, Scorpio will put more energy on work. It will make Scorpio more stable, and it will become more self-disciplined about what it is currently engaged in.

On July 10, after Mars officially enters Virgo, Scorpio will have a new understanding of itself. Scorpio will start to turn some previous ideas into implementable plans, which will allow Scorpio to discover new business opportunities and obtain generous rewards.

Jupiter will also bring you a whole new manifestation. You will have good opportunities for partnerships under the blessing of Jupiter. A new partnership is expected to be established. However, when communicating, you should pay attention to your own words and deeds, and keep a low profile, which will make the cooperation between you smoother. When doing things, we must repeatedly confirm and check to avoid any mistakes.

July can be said to be the official rise time node of your career development. Your affairs will suddenly increase and you will become extraordinarily busy. You’ll take on a lot of responsibilities that will give you a bigger place on the team.

In late July, Venus will begin to retrograde in Leo, and the sun will officially enter Leo. You will have many ideas that will be stimulated and will be put into action for this idea. Although the pressure will increase, you will also get an equal return.

For Scorpio in July, career development will officially be on the right track. Scorpio in the workplace can easily get recognition and appreciation from leaders. There will be some changes at work, but for Scorpio, they are all changes in a better direction. It will give Scorpio a little more protection when facing the future.

In terms of wealth:

The accelerated pace of work will make Scorpio busy, but at the same time it will also get a lot of benefits. After Mars enters Virgo, the relationship between Scorpio will be completely lit by Jupiter.

An increase in personal relationships also portends an increase in partnerships. You will have the opportunity to harvest good cooperation projects, so you can get a good wealth increase.

For Scorpio in the workplace, you are likely to get a good commission. For the Scorpio during the entrepreneurial period, you are about to see the results, but in the early stage of the results, you still need to work hard.

The blessing of the environment and the energy of Jupiter will definitely give you a significant improvement. You can pay more attention to cooperation matters, which will allow you to find more business opportunities and give you the opportunity to earn a good income.

After Venus starts retrograde in Leo, you will find more opportunities to make money, but because it is retrograde, it is easy for you to have some disagreements with others on money. At the same time, the maintenance of interpersonal relationships will allow you to spend a certain amount of money. During this period, you must do a good job in financial planning.

Emotional aspects:

After Mars officially enters Virgo, Jupiter’s good fortune will officially and gradually unfold. And Mercury’s change of sign will make you willing to actively communicate and interact.

For single Scorpios, it is easy for you to meet people who are in good overall condition through the introduction of relatives and friends. The other party is also a person who cares more about you. And will take the initiative to help you solve the problem and give you substantive help.

Jupiter will amplify your charisma and make you the dominant player in this relationship. It is very likely that the relationship will be confirmed in a short time. End the single life and start a sweet two-person world.

For the attached Scorpio. Your mentality will change, you will be more tolerant of each other, and you will be willing to actively communicate with each other. Positive communication will make the relationship between you more stable.

The arrival of the new moon in Cancer will make you pay more attention to family matters, and you will also put some thoughts on your family. And a very small number of Scorpios will become extremely sensitive because of family, house or third-party relationships. Therefore, what you have to do during this period is to be honest and trust each other enough, and you must communicate frequently when you encounter problems, so that you can pass this period smoothly.

But don’t worry too much, during the year when Jupiter stays in your emotional field, it will bring you a steady stream of positive energy, provide assistance for your love, and let you get it smoothly when you face anything. solve.

Summarize:

For Scorpio, July is an important month when everything starts to get on track.

Either way, you’ll get what you want. Especially for the first two Scorpios who have been working hard, you will usher in a trend of sudden fortune in July. You will amaze everyone and harvest your highlight moments under everyone’s attention.

All good luck will accompany you forward, and you will reap success under the blessing of lucky energy.

——end

