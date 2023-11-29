SCOTT STAPP – New rock anthem “Black Butterfly” from the upcoming album

Alternative rock legend SCOTT STAPP, known as a solo artist but also for his work with CREED, releases his new rock anthem “Black Butterfly”

The Grammy award winner and multiple Grammy-nominated exceptional musician SCOTT STAPP today released the third single from his upcoming solo album, “Black Butterfly”. The Creed frontman’s new work, “Higher Power”, will be released on March 15, 2024 via Napalm Records and can be pre-ordered HERE.

“Black Butterfly” is a powerful track that speaks of transformative growth and overcoming defeat to be reborn. Haunting riffs accompany SCOTT STAPP’s unique, intense voice, which makes a motivating plea for the process of personal metamorphosis.

SCOTT STAPP too „Black Butterfly“:

“Growth is a challenging process. I often write ambitious pieces about reaching the ‘next level’ – knowing what your ability is and shedding the idea that you are defined by your mistakes. Overcoming difficulties can lead to greater self-knowledge and, over time, wisdom that can make it possible to help others in similar situations.”

So far, Stapp has released the current radio single, the title song “Higher Power” and the mid-tempo anthem “What I Deserve”, in which Yiannis Papadopoulos impresses with his fast and delicate guitar work. When “Higher Power” arrived in August, Loudwire predicted that Stapp is “ready for a big decade, sounding just as powerful as he did at half his age, with a sense of newfound heaviness underlying his iconic voice.” rests”. “What I Deserve” was released in early October, which, according to Guitar World, “heralds Stapp’s heaviest solo material to date.”

Higher Power covers themes of loss, frustration, betrayal and near defeat. In addition to SCOTT STAPP’s distinctive vocals and outstanding songwriting skills, Higher Power features captivating performances from hard rock queen Dorothy, award-winning guitar virtuoso Yiannis Papadopoulos and a song co-written by multiple Grammy award-winning songwriter and musician Steve McEwan. Higher Power was produced by Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens, with Stapp himself serving as co-producer.

Higher Power is the successor to 2019’s The Space Between the Shadows, which debuted at number 3 on the US Current Rock Albums Chart, the US Current Hard Music Albums Chart and the UK Official Rock and Metal Charts, among countless other top chart positions.

Higher Power track listing:

1. Higher Power

2. Deadman’s Trigger

3. When Love Is Not Enough

4. What I Deserve (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

5. If These Walls Could Talk (feat. Dorothy)

6. Black Butterfly

7. Quicksand (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

8. You’re Not Alone

9. Dancing In The Rain (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

10. Weight Of The World

Band-Links:

The post SCOTT STAPP – New rock anthem “Black Butterfly” from the upcoming album appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

