“Scream 6”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, the new popular horror film series “Scream 6” has released a new poster, the subway mystery is coming, and it will be released in North America on March 10th.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega continue to star in Survivor 5, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Taylor Gee Letter and screenwriters James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick also return, Hayden Panettiere returns as her part 4 character Kirby, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champillon, Liana Liberato, Devin Nicota, Josh Segarra, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori join the cast.

“Scream 5” was released in January this year, and the box office performed well, with 81 million US dollars in North America and more than 140 million worldwide. Twenty-five years after a string of brutal murders rocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer dons a Ghostface mask and targets a group of teens to restore the secrets of the town’s deadly past.

Part 6 tells the story of four young men who survived the fierce confrontation with Ghostface and left the town of Woodsboro to start a new chapter and confront Ghostface again.

“Scream” was released in 1996, directed by Wes Craven, written by Kevin Williamson, starring Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Drew Barrymore, Curt Nicole Cox, Liev Shepherd and Linda Blair. This movie successfully revived the horror and bloody movies in the 1990s. It is somewhat similar to the 1978 movie “Moonlight Panic”.

“Scream” was inspired by the Gainesville Ripper incident in August 1990 and Williamson’s enthusiasm for horror films. One of the most important representatives of the revival of horror and bloody movies, it also became one of the highest-grossing movies at the box office in 1996, and the entire series is also the “best-grossing horror movie” of all time. The film was well-received by film critics, who all appreciated the gimmicks in the film. Due to the popularity of the film after its release, the film has spawned some satirical, parody (black) comedies such as “Scary Movie”, “Spicy Funny Pie”, etc., which have also performed well at the box office, More sequels have been filmed.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)