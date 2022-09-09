Original title: Screenwriters analyze the success code of the main theme drama Wang Xiaoping: Screenwriters must have fresh characters in their hearts

Sohu Entertainment News (Lin Zhen/Text) Recently, the Global Screenwriting Forum was held at the Binhu Service Center in Changzhi, Shanxi Province. Famous screenwriters Wang Xiaoping, Wang Wanping, Song Fangjin, and Zhou Wei expressed their opinions on topics such as “How the main theme TV series impresses the audience”, and analyzed the “Meritoriousness”. ” and other excellent themes of the successful password of TV series.

In recent years, the creation and broadcast of the main theme TV series has become the trend of the times, and has attracted more and more attention and love from the audience. Dramas such as “Meritorious Achievements”, “Awakening Age” and “Shan Hai Qing” have aroused great repercussions.

The famous screenwriter Wang Xiaoping has created many excellent film and television works such as “The Legend of Zhen Huan” and “The Legend of Miyue”. She believes that it should not be classified according to the main theme or type, and screenwriters of excellent works should abide by the principles of script creation.

Wang Xiaoping said that all successful plays and characters have something to do with whether the screenwriter has insight in life and whether he can go deep into life. For works of any subject, this is an eternal truth. “Realism Creation principles are the foundational principles for the success of our work.”

Song Fangjin, a well-known screenwriter who has created the “Dream of Yuan Longping” of the TV series “Mobile Phone”, “For a Word” and “Meritorious Service”, agrees with Wang Xiaoping’s point of view. He believes that the reason why mainstream film and television dramas in recent years have been popular with audiences is that they have adopted a genre-based creative approach and written more deeply and vividly than before.

Song Fangjin said: “The adaptation of “The World” was very successful. I gave “The World” 50 points for the original book, 50 points for the screenwriter, and the two went from literature to script. The director’s work. I think the screenwriter and the original work are divided equally. Mr. Liang contributed literature, and Mr. Wang contributed to the screenwriting, which is a very good adaptation cooperation. “

He believes that a large number of low-quality aesthetic and low-level film and television works are still popular, and more realistic-style works need to be created in the future, “but realism is not a subject matter, but a creative style, including historical dramas, fairy tales, etc. Xia dramas, sweet pet dramas, and urban emotional dramas must have a realistic creative attitude, and must have a serious creative spirit of being responsible for aesthetics and audiences. I hope there will be more forums like this today, and even we should write screenwriters, produce Filmmakers, directors and platform executives are all invited to talk, and the creative situation can be presented at a higher level.” Wang Wanping recognized this and discussed with Song Fangjin at the forum.

On the same day, Wang Haige, President of the Australian Laiwu Film Workers Association, Zhu Ting, President of the Hong Kong World Film Industry Conference Group, Zheng Xiaolong, President of the Australian Laiwu TV Drama Directors Association, Zhang Guangbei, Gong Hanlin, co-chairmen of the Australian Laiwu TV Drama Actors Association; famous actor Li Mingqi. , Hou Tianlai, Wang Lei, Tan Zhuo, Zhu Gangriyao, Chen Wei, Jin Zhu, Chen Yicheng, Li Chong and other stars attended this forum.

