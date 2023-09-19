Screenwriting Seminar Explores the Artistic Style and Improvements for the Movie “A Sweater”

“A Sweater” Screenwriting Workshop Held in Beijing

On September 15th, a script writing seminar for the movie “A Sweater” was held in Beijing. The event was hosted by the Film Art Center of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the Propaganda Department of the Jianhe County Committee of the Communist Party of China, and was hosted by the Film and Literature Creation Committee of the China Film Association, Jiangsu Good Brothers Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., and Guizhou Starry Sky Pictures Co., Ltd.

The seminar brought together a distinguished panel of experts and scholars, including Li Zhun, a famous literary theorist, Xiao Yusheng, former deputy director and researcher of the World Military Research Department of the Academy of Military Sciences, Zhang Sitao, chairman of the Film Literature Creation Committee of the China Film Association, and Zhou Jiandong, vice chairman of the China Film Producers Association. Also in attendance were Song Zhiqin, executive deputy director of the Film Art Center of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Liang Ming, director of the Research Office of the Propaganda Bureau of the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission, and Li Jiming, deputy secretary-general of the National Film Working Committee of the China Film Association.

The experts discussed the artistic style and room for improvement of the film script. They affirmed the major themes chosen for the script and provided specific and feasible modification opinions and suggestions on the dramatic contradictions, historical facts, characterization, narrative perspective, and national customs.

Li Zhun praised the simplicity and focus of the script, which tells the story of a sweater and explores the history of the Long March and national unity from a unique perspective. He emphasized the need to skillfully express the history, national character, and folk customs of the Miao people, as well as to strengthen the portrayal of the image of Comrade Mao Zedong.

Xiao Yusheng commended the overall smoothness of the script and its innovative approach of using small things to portray big themes. He acknowledged the challenge of creating such a theme and praised the creative attempt to show the image of Comrade Mao Zedong in this unique way.

Zhang Sitao recognized the touching story of Comrade Mao Zedong giving a sweater and emphasized the importance of capturing historical details within the script.

Zhou Jiandong suggested that the script appropriately weaken the portrayal of villains and focus on strengthening the role of the main characters, particularly “Li Laoxin.” He also emphasized highlighting the soul of the sweater and its symbolic significance within the story.

The script for the movie “A Sweater” is based on the true story of Mao Zedong giving a sweater to a Miao fellow villager during the Long March. The story is also documented in the book “History of the Westward Journey with the Army” written by Chen Yun, an older generation proletarian revolutionary. The story of “Chairman Mao giving a sweater” showcases the deep connection between the Communists and the people, expressing the original intention and mission of the Communist Party to always rely on and serve the people. It vividly demonstrates the unbreakable bond between the Red Army led by the Communist Party of China and the people, symbolizing a friendship of life and death.

The seminar concluded with valuable insights and feedback for the improvement of the script. The creative team behind “A Sweater” will take these recommendations into consideration as they continue to develop the movie.