It’s a special Christmas that of 1947, seventy-five years ago.

Carl Barks, a forty-six-year-old former Disney animator who for some years has switched to comics, publishes ‹‹ Donald Duck’s Christmas on Bear Mountain›› (originally ‹‹Donald Duck’s Christmas on Bear Mountain››) where he introduces Scrooge McDuck (originally Scrooge McDuck), Donald’s wealthy uncle.

It is an old duck angry at the world, like the Ebenezer Scrooge of Charles Dickens’ ‹‹A Christmas Carol›› which in part is inspired by the name, and seems destined for a single adventure. But Barks, the main architect of the Disney Ducks universe (and in fact he is now known as the Duck Man) sees the potential of the character and in a few years makes him evolve: he becomes more athletic and adventurous and goes all over the world in search of treasures with his nephews Donald Duck and Qui, Quo, Qua. He makes him live in a Deposit full of money that he never spends (he’s the richest duck in the world but he’s also very stingy) and in which he loves to swim. He also creates his main enemies, the Banda Bassotti, thieves who want to rob his deposit and Amelia, a Neapolitan sorceress (Barks is inspired by Sophia Loren and Gina Lollobrigida in designing her) who aspires to the Numero Uno, the first coin (of ten cents ) earned by him, to make it a talisman that would make her very rich.

Scrooge becomes the fulcrum of Disney’s duck universe, his Deposit dominates the city where he lives, Duckburg, which would not exist without him, and many authors (mostly Italian) create his stories; the same American Disney (which has always somewhat snubbed comics, for decades far more popular in Italy than in the States) in 1987 dedicated the animated series Ducktales to him in which he was the absolute protagonist and which had a reboot in 2017.

Over the decades we have had the slightly slothful Scrooge with few scruples of the stories written by Guido Martina, the entrepreneur-innovator (in a story from 1983 thanks also to the inventor Archimedes Pythagorean computers and network connections arrive in Duckburg) by screenwriter Giorgio Pezzini, the self-made man of Barks and Romano Scarpa, who creates his suitor (basically a stalker) Brigitta McBridge.

The American Don Rosa, using clues present in the stories of Barks (but, as a good nationalist, even if of Italian origins, ignoring all the stories produced in our country) in the nineties wrote and drew ‹‹The Saga of Scrooge de’ Scrooges››, a true biography of the rich man. He was born in Scotland in 1867 (he would now be one hundred and fifty-five years old) and got rich during the gold rush of the late nineteenth century in the Klondike, between Canada and Alaska. In his life, always adventurous, he goes to South America, Australia, South Africa, and becomes a friend of Theodore Roosevelt, president of the United States at the beginning of the twentieth century.

A biography now increasingly followed also by Italian authors, who however make Scrooge live adventures immersed in the contemporaneity of the 21st century, while those of Rosa not on her past are set in the 1950s of Barks’ masterpieces.

And it is a Scrooge in excellent shape that celebrates seventy-five years of publishing life. In addition to various volumes that collect his old adventures (such as the revival of ‹‹Scrooge McDuck’s life and dollars››, with seven Barksian masterpieces) in the number 3499 of Topolino ‹‹The destiny of Scrooge›› began, a saga in five parts written and drawn by the latest generation Disney master (born in 1971) Fabio Celoni. The story takes its cue from the ending of a classic by Scarpa, ‹‹Donald duck and the lentils of Babylon›› (1960), which ended with Scrooge having become poor, his wealth having passed to the Dachshunds who had cheated him by selling him a large consignment of lentils However, a glimmer of hope was left but no one told how ours would have managed to get rich again.

However, it is not a sequel, but a sort of alternative version, according to Celoni. As to the Dickensian Scrooge various ghosts had appeared to Scrooge the ghost of his destiny appears and gives him a month to recover all his fortune. And the 3500 number of Mickey Mouse, on newsstands until Wednesday, has a statuette of Scrooge attached when he was digging for gold in the Klondike.

Scrooge, the GOAT

In 2016, after Cristiano Ronaldo’s victory at the European Championship in Portugal, a user wrote on a sports forum:

‹‹Ronaldo’s big problem is that he is very handsome and talented.

Ronaldo is someone who believes in it, and is essentially a vitalist, everything exasperates, everything magnifies. He is a Rabelais character, he is a Chesterton character, he is a Barks character ››.

CR7 (as he is called by his shirt number) is too vital, too exaggerated. We also saw this at the recent World Cup in Qatar: the fact that he didn’t come on from the first minute in Portugal’s last few games aroused his fatal anger.

It’s just like Scrooge McDuck who despairs if he loses a nickel, cries torrents of tears if he discovers that the Dachshunds have escaped from prison or digs real ditches walking through his Room of Worries. CR7 is a Barksian character because he resembles Scrooge McDuck. And if he will go to

But, if the now thirty-seven-year-old Ronaldo seems to be heading towards sunset, while his rival Leo Messi (a bit like Rockerduck, our Duck’s adversary tycoon) after his Argentina’s victory at the World Cup is acclaimed as one of the best in always, Scrooge McDuck, who is twice his age if we consider his editorial birth and more than quadruple if we consider Don Rosa’s 1867, is always alive, vital and full of gazillions.

Other than Messi, Ronaldo, Maradona or Pele, the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), the best ever is him.