Pioneer shoe brand SCRY brings a new shoe collection under the name “Thermal Runaway” this season. In this series, SCRY explores the disturbance and coupling of the environment in the chaotic irregular motion, and tries to reproduce this information out-of-control disorder in the laboratory environment, in order to allude to its rationality with reality through surreal visual clips ambiguous relationship.

The series brings a total of five different shoe types. Among them, the SCRY Crest series breaks through the shackles of the original shoe shape, forming a special look and feel of stacking. While the sole increases the sense of volume, it also has a sense of support; SCRY Surge creates its own softness. The silhouette of the shoe presents a rhythmic flow line, and the shoe is filled with an innovative lattice support structure, which balances sensibility and rigidity; SCRY Laminar uses the classic SCRY design language, the curve texture penetrates the shoe body, and the flying wing organic design adds a sense of volatility. Calm and stretchy; while the SCRY Eclipse is designed with a mix of sharp lines and gentle arcs, filled with an innovative lattice support structure, the embodiment of strength and beauty. It is reported that these five pairs of shoes will land on the official channel of the brand from September 30, and interested friends should not miss it.