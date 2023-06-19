Sculptor Xu Hongfei resumes his exhibition world tour

After a three-year gap, Xu Hongfei, a famous sculptor from Guangdong Province, started his exhibition world tour again.

On June 17th, the curtain of “Summer in Bangkok – Xu Hongfei’s Sculpture World Tour to Bangkok” rose in Rama Ⅷ Park, Thailand.

Nine extraordinary works carefully selected by the sculptor are exhibited, including his iconic work Kiss, the works related to music—Cantonese Rhythm and Instrumental Duet, the works praising mother’s love—New Favorite and Enjoyful by Children, the work expressing people’s longing for a better life—Facing the Wind, the work depicting the countryside—Raindrops Beating on Banana Leaves, as well as the work marking the Chinese new year of rabbit—Rabbit’s Blessing.

“Each exhibition will contain a new work of mine,” said Xu, who has created a Thai-style work, Fatna Lisa, especially for this exhibition. The work shows a “fat woman”, dressed in traditional clothes of northern Thailand with a hand-made oiled paper umbrella of Chiang Mai in hand, walking in an elegant demeanor. With the sun shining on the land of Thailand, her gracefulness blends together with the warm and passionate atmosphere.

“I hope that with the power of love, joy, and humor, I can unfold before more overseas audiences’ eyes the charm and spirit of contemporary China and its artworks,” said Xu Hongfei. He also expressed his expectation that the exhibition will not only serve as an art exchange, but also as a booster for the development of China-Thailand relations. It will enrich the cultural and art exchanges between the two countries while also narrowing the mental distance between the two peoples. “Hopefully, people can resonate with each other with the power of art.”

Sculptor Xu Hongfei resumes world tour

After three years, Guangdong sculptor Xu Hongfei restarted the world tour.

On June 17, “Summer in Bangkok – Xu Hongfei Sculpture World Tour Bangkok Station” opened in King Rama VIII Park, Thailand.

The exhibition exhibits 9 excellent works carefully selected by the sculptor Mr. Xu Hongfei, including the representative work “Kiss”, music-themed works “Cantonese Rhythm” and “Duet”, maternal love-themed works “New Favorite” and “Children’s Fun”, expressing people’s love for a better life The longing work “Facing the Wind”, the work “Rain Beats Plantains” depicting the countryside, and the masterpiece “Jade Rabbit Blessing” for the 2023 Year of the Rabbit.

“Every time I hold an exhibition, there are new works.” Xu Hongfei said that he specially created a Thai-style work “Fat Na Lisa” for this exhibition. The naive “fat girl” put on a traditional Dai dress in northern Thailand, and held a traditional handmade oil-paper umbrella in Chiang Mai. She walked in style, with a new look, showing gentleness and elegance. The midsummer sun shines on the land of Thailand, blending with the atmosphere of “fat girl”, creating a warm and enthusiastic atmosphere.

“I hope that with the power of love, happiness and humor, more overseas audiences can feel the spirit and spirit of contemporary China and Chinese art.” Xu Hongfei expects that this exhibition will not only be an art exchange, but also an exhibition between China and Thailand. The continuation and deepening of friendship will not only enrich the cultural and artistic exchanges between China and Thailand, but also narrow the spiritual distance between the two peoples. “Through the power of art, people’s hearts can communicate, communicate and resonate.”

Text｜Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Zhu Shaojie

Figure｜Provided by the organizer

Translation｜Hong Ting

Editor in charge｜Wang Yuying

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

