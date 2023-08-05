Scuncio, Cancio and a hot fight for the lead in the First Stage

Martín Scuncio prevailed in the first stage of the 52nd edition of the Vuelta de la Manzanaon the sixth date of the Argentine Rally, although He did not have anything left over because Alejandro Cancio demanded it until closing, the same as Miguel Baldoni. Everything will be defined this Sunday with a second set that promises a great demand. If parity is maintained, the definition will be at the Roca racetrack.

Scunciowho faced this new Apple as the rival to beat after his impeccable work in the last tests that left him as the leader of the main division of the Argentine Rally, He put up with Cancio at the end of the stage.

the initial curl it was a real battle between the main candidates to victory in La Manzana, the same ones who fight for the title in RC2 and There was no shortage of controversy over a time difference in the Cervantes-Bodega San Sebastián section with Scunciowho after the three stages was ahead by beating Cancio by 1s and Baldoni by 3s 4/10. The rest further away and waiting for what happened with the fight of the leaders.

In the second loop, as expected, the leaders left everything and times dropped. Scuncio stayed ahead after Huergo-Godoystretching the advantage with their escorts, although nothing definitive due to the tightness of the differences. In Regina answered Cancio and discounted a second overall, so the stage was defined in the classic section of Cervantes, where there were many fans as in the previous two.

Cancio flew in the closing, but it did not reach him to stay with the stage because everything was very even, because he beat Baldoni by 1/10 and Scuncio by 4/10, with tremendous parity among the three main protagonists of the Apple.

the general and RC2 was for Scuncio with an accumulated time of 46m 38s 5/10after surpass Cancio, by only 2s 7/10, and third Baldoni, by 11s 6/10, so it is all able to define. Further back were Nicolás Díaz, Augusto D’Agostini, Gastón Pasten, Federico Villagra, Leandro Bonnin, Alejandro Menéndez and Rodrigo Di Salvo.

In RC5 Nicolás González dominated until a broken tire on his car when the fourth section was averaging left him almost empty-handed, in 12th place, a pity because he commanded with authority. Fernando Daparte, the leader of the contest, took the post, who in closing lost a lot and finished third, surpassed by José L. Gómez, who lengthening from further back stayed ahead, escorted by Victor Muratore, at 3s 1/10. In relation to the other regionals, Jeremiah Tieri, sixty; Federico Fernandez, seventh; Sergio Pranzoni, eighth; William Aubone, tenth, and Darius James, eleventh.

In the RC MR did a great job Luis Arceluz and achieved a comfortable victoryso if there are no surprises I shouldn’t have a problem to win the Apple. He was escorted by César Folledo and Rubén Montoro. Sixth Carlos Bello, with doubts about being able to continue complicated with the gearbox of his car, and seventh Nicolás Madero. In RC4 Luciano Bonomi prevailed and in RC3 Ricardo Daparte won.

This is how the Second Stage of the Vuelta de la Manzana is run

This Sunday, from 9.38, the second stage will be completedwhich will have the PE-7, Puente El 30 (Cipolletti)-Allen Autodrome (13.40 kilometers); PE-8 and 10, Cantera Estevez-Roca Airport (10.70 kilometers); PE-9 and 11, Route 6-Defense Catini (10.80 kilometers), and PE-12, Roca Autodrome-Autodrome (3 kilometers).

PEstretchKmHourPE-7puente on 30 (Cipolletti) -Autódromo de Allen13,4009.38pe-8Contera Estevez-Roca Aeropuert Catini10,8013.45PE-12Roca Autodrome-Autodrome3,0014.23

